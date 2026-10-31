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Critics still shudder when his straightforward facts cut through their most current equity plans and spending spree.

In addition to rent controls and wage mandates continuing to appear in large Cities; the same typical shortage of supply and business exit occur in every case.

Thomas Sowell’s tracking of incentives provides an explanation for how all of these interventions consistently result in the same failures with no resultant increase in availability.

The disconnection continues to grow more apparent as new plans emerge while older ones demonstrate clear evidence of the harm being done in real-time.

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