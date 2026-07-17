In his recent observation, @SowellEconomics stated that when you examine the assertion of equal cultures through the lens of actual results (i.e., actual outcomes), those groups produce vastly disparate results.

But why?

It’s due to vast divergences in their internal behavioral patterns, family structures, and time preferences

Advocates of multiculturalism have been treating culture as a neutral accessory (as opposed to the pivotal element Sowell demonstrated decades ago), and that’s the problem.

There’s one new angle when looking at welfare programs through the prism of Sowell Economics. Welfare programs were intended to eradicate poverty; however, these programs also incentivized the very behaviors that perpetuate poverty across multiple cultures.

What does the data say? The answer is below for subscribers.