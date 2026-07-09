Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Derrick Theodes Glasper's avatar
Derrick Theodes Glasper
1d

Mr. Sowell, thank you for these insights. The record you lay out is accurate and worth teaching. Slavery was a near-universal human institution, the Barbary corsairs did enslave Europeans on a mass scale, and Ottoman slavery persisted into the late nineteenth century, well after American emancipation.

But universality is not equivalence. Two distinctions seem to me to survive the global frame.

The first is legal architecture. Most historical slavery was a status one could enter and exit — through capture, debt, war, conversion, manumission. Rome freed slaves in such numbers that freedmen's children were citizens. Ottoman slavery elevated Janissaries and Mamluks to the height of state power. American slavery took a different shape. Virginia's 1662 statute of partus sequitur ventrem made bondage hereditary through the mother, and the 1705 slave codes fixed it to race. What was elsewhere a condition became here an inheritance, and then a caste.

The second is the promise. Other nations practiced slavery. Ours practiced it while professing the opposite. Frederick Douglass named this precisely in 1852 when he asked what the Fourth of July meant to the slave. Chief Justice Taney named it from the other direction in Dred Scott, holding that the Black man "had no rights which the white man was bound to respect" — the Court informing the country that its founding proposition carried an asterisk.

The churches chose too. The Methodist Episcopal Church split in 1844. The Southern Baptist Convention was formed in 1845 specifically to defend a slaveholder's fitness to serve as a missionary. It took until 1995 for the SBC to formally repent of it. That wasn't incidental to the institution — it was its moral cover.

Slavery ended in 1865. The caste did not. It was rebuilt through Black Codes, convict leasing, and Plessy, and then through instruments that never mentioned race at all: HOLC redlining maps that graded Black neighborhoods hazardous, FHA underwriting that made those grades bankable, and a Social Security Act of 1935 that excluded agricultural and domestic workers — roughly two-thirds of Black workers at the time. Whatever one calls the residue, the mechanisms are documented and the compounding is arithmetic.

You are right that honest history requires the whole picture. I'd add only that the whole picture of America includes the promise as well as the practice, and the distance still between them. Which makes this, finally, a spiritual matter before it is a political one. We were commanded to love one another. We wrote a version of it down in 1776. We are still learning to mean it.

God Bless, Sincerely

Derrick Theodes Glasper

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Stefano Gotta's avatar
Stefano Gotta
21h

I remember a remarkable book by Rodney Stark that I read a long time ago. Among many worthwhile topics, it also addresses the issue of slavery, how it developed in previous centuries, putting slavery in the New World into perspective with numbers and real data. The title is “For the Glory of God: How Monotheism Led to Reformations, Science, Witch-Hunts, and the End of Slavery”. It's definitely worth reading.

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