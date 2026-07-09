What They Never Taught You About Slavery, and Why That Silence Was Never an Accident

Ask the average American what they know about slavery, and the answer almost always starts and stops in one place. One country. One region. One direction.

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That’s not history. That’s a curated slice of history, and Thomas Sowell spent years pointing out exactly how narrow that slice really is.

Slavery, Sowell has argued, was a worldwide institution for thousands of years, and it was never remotely unique to any one race or region. Long before ships crossed the Atlantic, Europeans enslaved other Europeans, Asians enslaved other Asians, and Africans enslaved other Africans. Nobody objected to the practice on principle. Everyone hated being a slave. Almost nobody had qualms about enslaving somebody else.

Here’s the part American classrooms almost never touch. North Africa’s Barbary Coast pirates captured and enslaved at least a million Europeans between 1500 and 1800, a number that by Sowell’s own accounting exceeds the total number of Africans brought in bondage to the United States and the colonies that became it. Coastal raids stretched from Italy and Spain to Ireland and even as far as Iceland, dragging entire villages of men, women, and children into North African slave markets.

Why does that number never make it into a single lesson plan?

Because it complicates a story that’s easier to tell with a single villain. American schools have built an entire curriculum around one transatlantic narrative, treating the enslavement of Africans by Europeans as though it were some singular historical crime rather than, in Sowell’s words, part of a much larger worldwide tragedy that stretched across every continent and every era of recorded history.

Sowell didn’t stop at the numbers. He pointed to something even more uncomfortable for anyone clinging to a race based framework of slavery. White Europeans were still being bought and sold in the slave markets of the Ottoman Empire decades after black Americans had already been freed. If slavery were fundamentally about race, that timeline makes no sense. It only makes sense once you accept what Sowell argued all along, that slavery was about power and opportunity, not skin color, and that racism actually grew out of slavery’s aftermath rather than causing it in the first place.

So why does modern education flatten a global, multi-continental, multi-century institution into a single morality play centered on one country?

Politics, mostly. A simplified villain is useful. A simplified villain generates guilt that can be redirected toward present day arguments about reparations, systemic guilt, and inherited blame. A fuller picture, the one where Barbary pirates enslaved more Europeans than were ever brought to American shores, where Ottoman slave markets outlasted American slavery by decades, where slavery existed on every inhabited continent for millennia before anyone organized against it, doesn’t fit as neatly into a lecture about one nation’s unique sin.

Sowell wasn’t arguing that American slavery didn’t happen or didn’t matter. He was arguing something far more basic, that honest history requires the whole picture, not the convenient third of it that supports a preferred narrative. Historians have debated the exact figures on Barbary captivity for years, some pushing the number higher, some questioning the methodology behind it. What nobody seriously disputes is the underlying reality. Mass enslavement of human beings by other human beings was a near universal practice for most of recorded history, carried out by virtually every culture that had the power to do it.

That’s not a comfortable lesson. It’s also the true one.

Reducing slavery’s story to one country, one century, and one direction doesn’t make students more informed. It makes them less equipped to understand why slavery ended at all, and why it ended specifically in Western civilization first, driven by moral arguments that had never gained traction anywhere else in the world for thousands of years before.

Sowell spent a career daring people to look past the version of history built for a political point and toward the version built on facts. Most of American education still hasn’t taken him up on it.