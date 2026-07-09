What They Never Taught You About Slavery, and Why That Silence Was Never an Accident
What They Never Taught You About Slavery, and Why That Silence Was Never an Accident
Ask the average American what they know about slavery, and the answer almost always starts and stops in one place. One country. One region. One direction.
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That’s not history. That’s a curated slice of history, and Thomas Sowell spent years pointing out exactly how narrow that slice really is.
Slavery, Sowell has argued, was a worldwide institution for thousands of years, and it was never remotely unique to any one race or region. Long before ships crossed the Atlantic, Europeans enslaved other Europeans, Asians enslaved other Asians, and Africans enslaved other Africans. Nobody objected to the practice on principle. Everyone hated being a slave. Almost nobody had qualms about enslaving somebody else.
Here’s the part American classrooms almost never touch. North Africa’s Barbary Coast pirates captured and enslaved at least a million Europeans between 1500 and 1800, a number that by Sowell’s own accounting exceeds the total number of Africans brought in bondage to the United States and the colonies that became it. Coastal raids stretched from Italy and Spain to Ireland and even as far as Iceland, dragging entire villages of men, women, and children into North African slave markets.
Why does that number never make it into a single lesson plan?
Because it complicates a story that’s easier to tell with a single villain. American schools have built an entire curriculum around one transatlantic narrative, treating the enslavement of Africans by Europeans as though it were some singular historical crime rather than, in Sowell’s words, part of a much larger worldwide tragedy that stretched across every continent and every era of recorded history.
Sowell didn’t stop at the numbers. He pointed to something even more uncomfortable for anyone clinging to a race based framework of slavery. White Europeans were still being bought and sold in the slave markets of the Ottoman Empire decades after black Americans had already been freed. If slavery were fundamentally about race, that timeline makes no sense. It only makes sense once you accept what Sowell argued all along, that slavery was about power and opportunity, not skin color, and that racism actually grew out of slavery’s aftermath rather than causing it in the first place.
So why does modern education flatten a global, multi-continental, multi-century institution into a single morality play centered on one country?
Politics, mostly. A simplified villain is useful. A simplified villain generates guilt that can be redirected toward present day arguments about reparations, systemic guilt, and inherited blame. A fuller picture, the one where Barbary pirates enslaved more Europeans than were ever brought to American shores, where Ottoman slave markets outlasted American slavery by decades, where slavery existed on every inhabited continent for millennia before anyone organized against it, doesn’t fit as neatly into a lecture about one nation’s unique sin.
Sowell wasn’t arguing that American slavery didn’t happen or didn’t matter. He was arguing something far more basic, that honest history requires the whole picture, not the convenient third of it that supports a preferred narrative. Historians have debated the exact figures on Barbary captivity for years, some pushing the number higher, some questioning the methodology behind it. What nobody seriously disputes is the underlying reality. Mass enslavement of human beings by other human beings was a near universal practice for most of recorded history, carried out by virtually every culture that had the power to do it.
That’s not a comfortable lesson. It’s also the true one.
Reducing slavery’s story to one country, one century, and one direction doesn’t make students more informed. It makes them less equipped to understand why slavery ended at all, and why it ended specifically in Western civilization first, driven by moral arguments that had never gained traction anywhere else in the world for thousands of years before.
Sowell spent a career daring people to look past the version of history built for a political point and toward the version built on facts. Most of American education still hasn’t taken him up on it.
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Mr. Sowell, thank you for these insights. The record you lay out is accurate and worth teaching. Slavery was a near-universal human institution, the Barbary corsairs did enslave Europeans on a mass scale, and Ottoman slavery persisted into the late nineteenth century, well after American emancipation.
But universality is not equivalence. Two distinctions seem to me to survive the global frame.
The first is legal architecture. Most historical slavery was a status one could enter and exit — through capture, debt, war, conversion, manumission. Rome freed slaves in such numbers that freedmen's children were citizens. Ottoman slavery elevated Janissaries and Mamluks to the height of state power. American slavery took a different shape. Virginia's 1662 statute of partus sequitur ventrem made bondage hereditary through the mother, and the 1705 slave codes fixed it to race. What was elsewhere a condition became here an inheritance, and then a caste.
The second is the promise. Other nations practiced slavery. Ours practiced it while professing the opposite. Frederick Douglass named this precisely in 1852 when he asked what the Fourth of July meant to the slave. Chief Justice Taney named it from the other direction in Dred Scott, holding that the Black man "had no rights which the white man was bound to respect" — the Court informing the country that its founding proposition carried an asterisk.
The churches chose too. The Methodist Episcopal Church split in 1844. The Southern Baptist Convention was formed in 1845 specifically to defend a slaveholder's fitness to serve as a missionary. It took until 1995 for the SBC to formally repent of it. That wasn't incidental to the institution — it was its moral cover.
Slavery ended in 1865. The caste did not. It was rebuilt through Black Codes, convict leasing, and Plessy, and then through instruments that never mentioned race at all: HOLC redlining maps that graded Black neighborhoods hazardous, FHA underwriting that made those grades bankable, and a Social Security Act of 1935 that excluded agricultural and domestic workers — roughly two-thirds of Black workers at the time. Whatever one calls the residue, the mechanisms are documented and the compounding is arithmetic.
You are right that honest history requires the whole picture. I'd add only that the whole picture of America includes the promise as well as the practice, and the distance still between them. Which makes this, finally, a spiritual matter before it is a political one. We were commanded to love one another. We wrote a version of it down in 1776. We are still learning to mean it.
God Bless, Sincerely
Derrick Theodes Glasper
I remember a remarkable book by Rodney Stark that I read a long time ago. Among many worthwhile topics, it also addresses the issue of slavery, how it developed in previous centuries, putting slavery in the New World into perspective with numbers and real data. The title is “For the Glory of God: How Monotheism Led to Reformations, Science, Witch-Hunts, and the End of Slavery”. It's definitely worth reading.