Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Shelley Zeitlin's avatar
Shelley Zeitlin
Oct 1

Great presentation of Sowell. Thank you!

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Oct 1

This is a wonderful video about Thomas Sowell, someone I greatly admire. Who could not love a man who would quit a job rather than lower his standards?l

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