Long before it became a defining political fight of the century, Thomas Sowell was already dismantling the case for open borders, one uncomfortable question at a time.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

In an older television interview that’s resurfaced online, an interviewer pushed Sowell on why the United States shouldn’t simply open its border with Mexico. His response cut straight past the emotional framing the question was built on. A country, he argued, has exactly the same right an employer has when filling a position. The right to find the right people for the job, rather than handing the opportunity to whoever arrives first and pushes hardest to get in.

Why does that comparison make people so uncomfortable?

Because it strips away the sentimentality that usually surrounds the immigration debate and replaces it with a framework people actually use in every other area of life. Nobody expects a company to hire the first person who walks through the door, regardless of qualifications, simply because turning them away feels unkind. Sowell’s point was that a nation operates under the same basic logic, whether people want to admit it or not.

Sowell developed this argument across years of writing, not just in interviews. Unity and patriotism are not luxuries, he wrote. Survival in an international jungle depends on them. What are dangerous luxuries are the open borders that erode national solidarity.

That word, solidarity, is doing a lot of work in that sentence, and it’s worth sitting with. Sowell wasn’t arguing against immigration itself. He spent an entire career documenting how immigrant groups across history, from overseas Chinese communities in Southeast Asia to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe, built prosperity and contributed enormously to the countries that took them in. His argument was narrower and sharper than a blanket objection to newcomers. It was about the mechanism, about whether a nation retains the right to decide who joins it and under what terms, or whether that decision simply gets made by whoever shows up.

Isn’t that the actual question hiding underneath most immigration debates, even now?

Sowell rejected outright the idea that a nation is nothing more than a collection of whoever happens to be residing inside its borders at any given moment. Something has to unite the people living there, he argued, or the country risks the kind of fracturing and internal strife that has torn apart other nations around the world, calling out multiculturalism as a dogma when it demanded that a country’s language, laws, and culture bend to accommodate enclaves rather than the other way around.

He was equally skeptical of the economic arguments used to wave away any concern about scale or selectivity. The claim that immigrants simply do work that Americans won’t do, he pointed out, rarely comes with actual evidence attached. In industries where immigrant labor does dominate, like agriculture in states such as California, Sowell noted the deeper irony. The country was already producing agricultural surpluses so large that taxpayers were subsidizing storage costs for food nobody needed, undercutting the entire premise that more low wage labor was somehow essential.

Here’s the deeper point buried inside Sowell’s argument, the one that gets lost whenever the topic turns into pure political theater. If more immigration is automatically a good thing, he asked, where exactly does that logic stop? Why not open the doors entirely to anyone from anywhere who wants to come? Even granting that every single immigrant might individually benefit from the move, Sowell argued that doesn’t mean the existing population automatically benefits from unlimited, unselected arrival at any scale, indefinitely.

That’s not a rejection of immigration. It’s a rejection of treating scale and selectivity as irrelevant details unworthy of serious debate.

Sowell’s answer to the interviewer pushing him toward open borders wasn’t rooted in fear or resentment. It was rooted in the same unsentimental, data driven thinking he applied to every other economic question he ever tackled. A country that can’t articulate who it wants to admit, and why, isn’t practicing compassion. By Sowell’s account, it’s simply abandoning the responsibility of governing itself.