Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
3h

A very, very worthy read for each and every American citizen. Read this before you make your next vote for any politician!!!

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
2h

Amen. He is so correct once again

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