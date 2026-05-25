Ever walked away from a yelling match with a lefty, having a sense that you had given away some ground, when you know they’re dead wrong?

Thomas Sowell has the cure.

In a recent video he posted on X, Sowell laid out three killer questions that destroy all the bad ideas each and every time.

These aren’t gimmicks; they are the hard headed tools of genuine thought, gathered from many years of Sowell’s work on economics and his assaults on the foolishness of the elite.

If you subscribe, you’ll get the list of questions Sowell handpicked for you to use.