In his recent article on X, Thomas Sowell drew a straight line between creating incentives that lead to actual prosperity and using politics to rearrange existing assets and the resulting dependency.

This distinction is important because one option creates opportunities and the other creates dependency.

This quote illustrates a trend that has been evident throughout past decades of policy debates. Politicians continue to say they will “level” outcomes by transferring funds from one group to another; however, they almost never consider if these transfers ultimately decrease the amount of total available funds over time.

For decades, Sowell has documented how redistribution treats wealth as a fixed pool rather than something created through effort, risk, and voluntary exchange.

Readers may wonder what happens when those incentives continue to point in the wrong direction. We reveal potential outcomes below to subscribers.