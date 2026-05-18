Thomas Sowell's Indictment of Sham Multiculturalism
Praising Every Culture But the West, Blaming Only Ours for the World's Ills
Thomas Sowell’s argument against multiculturalism can be distilled down to one phrase: multiculturalism is the celebration of every culture except the west.
Multiculturalism also equates to blaming western culture for all problems globally.
As pointed out in a recent post from Sowell Economics (X), Sowell explains that the term “tolerance,” which has been used to describe multiculturalism, really just translates to selective blindness. This isn’t some fringe idea — Sowell’s arguments draw directly from his many years of scholarly work, including his best-selling book “Vision of the Anointed,” which analyzes how self-proclaimed “visionaries” manipulate facts to suit their agenda.
The problem is they refuse to acknowledge that cultures grow and die based upon their own internal workings — NOT based on perpetual victimization at the hands of the west. Multiculturalism serves as a protective shield for excuses.
Let me illustrate this point — there are African tribes performing female genital mutilations; crickets from the diversity crowd, or even cultural relativists excusing it as a tradition.
There were Aztecs sacrificing humans; they romanticized them as vibrant heritage. But when it comes to the enlightenment, individual rights, the abolishment of slavery, and modern science — those are viewed as oppressive.
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