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Thomas Sowell’s argument against multiculturalism can be distilled down to one phrase: multiculturalism is the celebration of every culture except the west.

Multiculturalism also equates to blaming western culture for all problems globally.

As pointed out in a recent post from Sowell Economics (X), Sowell explains that the term “tolerance,” which has been used to describe multiculturalism, really just translates to selective blindness. This isn’t some fringe idea — Sowell’s arguments draw directly from his many years of scholarly work, including his best-selling book “Vision of the Anointed,” which analyzes how self-proclaimed “visionaries” manipulate facts to suit their agenda.

The problem is they refuse to acknowledge that cultures grow and die based upon their own internal workings — NOT based on perpetual victimization at the hands of the west. Multiculturalism serves as a protective shield for excuses.

Let me illustrate this point — there are African tribes performing female genital mutilations; crickets from the diversity crowd, or even cultural relativists excusing it as a tradition.

There were Aztecs sacrificing humans; they romanticized them as vibrant heritage. But when it comes to the enlightenment, individual rights, the abolishment of slavery, and modern science — those are viewed as oppressive.

What does Sowell have to say about the contradiction? Subscribe to find out.

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