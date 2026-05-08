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If the programs touted as life rafts for the poor are actually being used to drag them further into despair?

Economist Thomas Sowell, who has deconstructed so many false liberal ideologies with raw data, brings this explosive information to light in a recent post on X.

After 20 years of intense study, Sowell finds that equality-based programs have the opposite effect of what proponents claim. They exacerbate inequality.

They channel wealth to the wealthy members of disadvantaged groups, while pushing the poor down further into poverty.

Envision the scene: Politicians and activist cheer themselves on because they are helping the poor or minorities. They tout programs such as Head Start, affirmative action, and expanded welfare programs as great moral achievements.

For years, Sowell studied data from across the globe. He found the same pattern played out repeatedly.

That pattern? It is revealed inside for our subscriber base. Join today for access.

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