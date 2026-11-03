Thomas Sowell’s Direct Critique of Obama’s Industrial Arrogance

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Thomas Sowell watched Barack Obama declare that the United States would not cede the wind, solar, or battery industries to China or Germany.

Obama presented the decision as a matter of national commitment.

Sowell noted the obvious gap. Here was a man talking about five different industries and none of which he had the slightest experience.

The degrees and the constant reminders of his own cleverness were treated as sufficient substitutes.

Intellectuals in the green and environmental movement, Sowell observed, see themselves as the wise and noble. Their role is to force the rest of the country to do what is right even when the rest of the country does not want to.

The drive is ego, pride, and vanity.

Thomas Sowell: “Here is a man [Obama] talking about five different industries and none of which he has the slightest experience. But because he has these degrees from the places you mentioned, and people have told him how clever he is, he now thinks he can do this. Intellectuals of the green/environmental movement see themselves as the wise and noble, forcing the rest of us poor dummies to do what’s right. They are driven to power due to their ego, pride, and vanity.”

The will to power is not a side effect. It is the point.

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The record that followed is familiar. Subsidies flowed to favored firms. Solyndra became the shorthand. Taxpayers covered the losses.

The industries did not become the durable competitive successes the speeches promised. What remained was the precedent that elected officials with no direct knowledge could still pick winners and impose the costs on everyone else.

Obama’s approach was not an isolated misjudgment.

It was the operating method of an entire political class that treats technical complexity as irrelevant once the correct moral framing is in place. Markets, experience, and trade-offs are obstacles to be overridden. The same class is still active. The same confidence appears whenever new industrial targets are named.

If the people who made those choices still hold power, what stops the same pattern from repeating?

The midterms decide whether that pattern continues or faces a check. Voters who watched the results of the earlier industrial bets can treat the election as a decision about whether credentials and self-regard remain enough to redirect billions.

Sowell’s description was not personal. It was structural. The incentives that produced the earlier claims have not disappeared.

Winning matters because the alternative is more of the same. More industries chosen by people who have never worked in them. More costs imposed on the people who do.

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