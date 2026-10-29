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Thomas Sowell has called multiculturalism a false premise from the start. It treats every culture as equal in some undefinable sense that has never matched reality.

Some cultures outperform others at particular tasks at particular times. What almost never appears is the equality multiculturalists treat as normal.

The practical effect is to paint people into the corners where they happened to be born. Sowell compared it to a caste system. The difference is that the caste system never claimed to help those at the bottom.

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Advocates have told schools not to insist that black students learn standard English. The gap between speaking it and not speaking it shows up in jobs, careers, and lifetime earnings.

Multiculturalism treats that gap as something to preserve rather than close.

The same pattern appears with the word diversity. Sweeping claims about its benefits have spread through universities and corporations with almost no evidence requested or supplied.

Look at societies that are actually diverse. India barely holds together. When Britain partitioned it, the slaughter between Hindus and Muslims ran into the hundreds of thousands.

Continuous large-scale immigration combined with a multicultural template produces the opposite of the assimilation that earlier American restrictions allowed. After the 1920s cuts, foreign languages and habits faded across generations. Today the template works to keep newcomers foreign.

If multiculturalism cannot produce a single clear example of equal outcomes across groups over centuries, what exactly is it defending?

Sowell’s research on migrations showed that groups carry skills and habits with them. Germans brew beer wherever they settle. The results are not interchangeable.

A policy that denies those differences and blocks assimilation does not expand opportunity. It locks groups into the patterns they arrived with.

Voters who still want the older American expectation of joining the existing culture can treat the midterms as a chance to stop subsidizing the opposite.

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