Thomas Sowell’s Blunt Warning To Young Americans: “Arithmetic Will Get Rid Of Social Security”

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The Math Nobody Wants To Say Out Loud

Thomas Sowell didn’t soften his warning about the future of Social Security.

“Social Security is not going to be there for them the way it’s set up right now,” Sowell said. “Something is going to have to be done.”

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Why Doing Nothing Isn’t Actually An Option

Sowell pushed back on the political framing that treats any Social Security reform as heartless.

“Anyone who proposes doing something will be accused of being heartless and wanting to get rid of Social Security,” he said. “Now, arithmetic will get rid of Social Security if you don’t do anything. So it’s not a question. You don’t have the option to just let Social Security keep going.”

That’s the core of his argument. Avoiding reform doesn’t preserve the system. It guarantees its collapse.

A Warning Already Playing Out In Europe

Sowell pointed to Europe as a preview of what happens when governments ignore this math for too long.

“This is the reason for the welfare states of Europe being in such turmoil, riots in the street and austerity and unemployment rates over 20 percent,” he said. “The chickens have come home to roost.”

His explanation was direct. Unfunded mandates work like handing someone a generous check while knowing there isn’t enough money in the bank to cover it. Eventually, that gap becomes impossible to ignore.

The Generational Reckoning Sowell Sees Coming

Sowell warned that younger workers are heading toward an uncomfortable discovery. The money they’ve paid into Social Security has already gone toward funding previous generations’ pensions and other government spending, not sitting saved for their own future.

What makes the system especially damaging, according to Sowell, is how people plan their entire lives around promised benefits, only to watch those plans collapse once the numbers stop working, a pattern he says is already visible in Greece.

His advice for young people was blunt: plan on reality, not on government promises. “Absolutely,” Sowell said when asked if that was fair advice.

A Private Alternative, According To Sowell

Sowell drew a sharp contrast between how private companies and the government are allowed to operate.

“If a private insurance company does what the Social Security system does, you can put the people behind bars in a federal prison, because they have to have enough assets to cover their liability,” he said. “Congress can do that, but the private people can’t.”

His conclusion: money shouldn’t remain subject to direct congressional control, but should instead be placed somewhere protected from political reach, the same argument long made for private retirement accounts.

Could Trump Accounts be the answer?

Investing Social Security money?

What do you think?

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