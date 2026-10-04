Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Jack Jackson's avatar
Jack Jackson
Oct 4

Who are the REAL FACISTS?

The ones in charge of indoctrinating your children! My grandchildren attend private schools because it's the best investment we can make for the future of them and of this country.

GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲

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Mtman
Oct 4

Weingarten obfuscated the issue because they loose on the facts. It is not a matter of military control or voting, it is school education outcomes which teachers fail to produce.

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