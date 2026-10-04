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Watch the video above for the full exchange, but the contrast between the two figures in this video is worth laying out directly.

Thomas Sowell published Charter Schools and Their Enemies in 2020 — a data-heavy book comparing outcomes between charter schools and the traditional public schools sharing the same buildings, often the same students, often the same neighborhoods. His argument wasn’t built on slogans. It was built on numbers: in the New York City sample he discusses in the video above, students in charter schools passed the same math test nearly seven times as often as students in traditional public classes in the identical building.

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Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has spent years opposing the expansion of charter schools and school choice more broadly. Her most recent book carries the title Why Fascists Fear Teachers — a framing that casts the people pushing for alternatives to traditional public schools, along with parents challenging school boards, as part of a fascist threat to democracy itself.

Sowell would be, by that framing, one of the fascists.

Does that label survive contact with what he actually argued?

It doesn’t hold up well. Sowell’s case for charter schools wasn’t ideological in the sense Weingarten’s title implies — it rested on admissions data, test scores, and graduation outcomes, the same kind of evidence he applied to every subject he wrote about across six decades. He wasn’t arguing from hostility toward teachers. He spent years of his own life teaching, and resigned more than one position rather than compromise his standards for students.

What does it mean when the word “fascist” gets applied to an argument built entirely on data rather than grievance?

It means the word has stopped describing anything specific and started describing anyone on the other side of a policy disagreement. Sowell’s lifelong three-part test — compared to what, at what cost, what evidence — doesn’t leave much room for that kind of label to survive scrutiny. A charter school producing seven times the pass rate of the traditional school next door isn’t a fascist threat to democracy. It’s evidence that the traditional model has a structural problem Sowell spent an entire book documenting in detail.

Watch the full video above for more.

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