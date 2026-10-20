Thomas Sowell: The Numbers Tell A Story Nobody In The Media Wants To Tell

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The Decline Nobody Credits Correctly

Thomas Sowell laid out a timeline that challenges one of the most widely accepted narratives in American history.

In 1940, 87 percent of black families in the United States lived in poverty. By 1960, that number had fallen to 47 percent, a 40 percentage point decline in just two decades, achieved entirely before the major civil rights laws of the 1960s were passed.

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A Trend That Continued, Not One That Started

Sowell was careful to note what happened next. Between 1960 and 1980, poverty among black families declined another 18 percent, a real improvement, but one he says represents the continuation of an existing trend rather than the start of a new one.

“It’s credited in the media and even in academia, it’s credited usually to the civil rights laws and to the Johnson War on Poverty,” Sowell said. “But of course, this was just a continuation of the previous trend.”

What Actually Changed After The 1960s

According to Sowell, the real story of that era isn’t found in poverty statistics. It’s found in what he calls social degeneration, and the numbers behind it are stark.

He described growing up in Harlem in the 1940s and 1950s without ever hearing a gunshot, then confirmed the same experience with relatives who grew up in low-income Black neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. and North Carolina. All gave the same answer.

The homicide victimization rate among Black males declined 18 percent in the 1940s and another 22 percent between 1950 and 1960. Then, in the 1960s, that progress reversed entirely, with the rate spiking 89 percent in a single decade, wiping out two decades of gains.

Family structure told a similar story. In 1960, about 22 percent of children were raised without two parents present. One generation later, that number had climbed to 67 percent.

A Pattern That Repeats Across Countries

Sowell pointed out that this isn’t a uniquely American story. He traces the same pattern in Britain, where riots in London and Manchester mirrored unrest in Ferguson and Baltimore, despite the British rioters being predominantly white.

“It would be an incredible coincidence” if the policies introduced during this period were simply irrelevant to what followed, Sowell argued.

He also challenged claims that upward mobility has stalled in America, noting that data excluding immigrants tells a misleading story. Immigrants routinely arrive with almost nothing, and within a generation, their children are excelling academically and entering leading professions, a pattern Sowell says gets left out of the broader mobility debate.

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