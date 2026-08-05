[ FREE GUIDE — PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS FROM WHAT THE FED IS DOING ]

Not what sounds good?

Not what feels compassionate. Not what the credentialed class says should work. What actually happens — in the real world, to real people — when institutions with enormous power make decisions that cannot be easily reversed.

His answer, applied to the Federal Reserve, is not comfortable.

“The Federal Reserve represented wonderful hopes. But we’ve had so many programs that represented wonderful hopes that ended in disaster.”

What Sowell Understood That Most Economists Still Refuse to Admit

Sowell studied under Milton Friedman at the University of Chicago. He understood monetary policy at a level most commentators do not. And his conclusion was not that the Fed needed better leadership or better models.

It was that the institution itself was built on a fundamental error.

He put it plainly in Basic Economics.

“Inflation is a quiet but effective way for the government to transfer resources from the people to itself, without raising taxes. The money that people have saved is robbed of part of its purchasing power, which is quietly transferred to the government that issues new money.”

PROTECT YOURSELF

And then the quote that cuts to the heart of what the Fed actually does.

“One of the biggest taxes is one that is not even called a tax — inflation. When the government spends money that it creates, it is transferring part of the value of your money to themselves.”

This is not theory. This is accounting. Every dollar the Fed creates dilutes the value of every dollar you already own. It is a transfer of wealth from savers to the government — executed without legislation, without debate, without a vote, and without most people ever understanding it is happening.

The Hoover Institution Interview That Changed How People Think About This

In his long-running interviews with Peter Robinson on Uncommon Knowledge at the Hoover Institution, Sowell made an observation about government intervention that applies directly to the Federal Reserve.

He pointed to the Harding administration of the early 1920s as one of the most instructive examples in American economic history. When Harding took office, unemployment was at 11.7 percent. He did not intervene. He cut spending. The Federal Reserve kept rates at 6 to 7 percent — not at the artificially suppressed levels that have defined modern monetary policy.

The result? Unemployment fell to 6.7 percent the following year and 2.4 percent the year after that.

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Sowell’s point was not that doing nothing is always right. It was that economies have natural recuperative powers — and that intervention by central planners who believe they understand the system better than the market tends to produce the opposite of the intended effect.

The Fed’s history since its founding in 1913 is largely a history of those unintended consequences. The Great Depression. The inflation of the 1970s. The housing collapse of 2008. The inflation surge of 2021 to 2024. Each crisis followed by more intervention. Each intervention creating the conditions for the next crisis.

Sowell’s framework for understanding this is his most important insight.

Stage one thinking asks what a policy is designed to do.

Stage two thinking asks what actually happens as a result.

The Fed was designed to stabilize the economy and prevent financial panics.

What actually happened — in stage two — is that it gave the government a mechanism to spend money it does not have, finance debt through currency creation, and transfer wealth from savers to the state through the invisible tax of inflation.

What This Means for Your Savings Right Now

The personal savings rate in America recently hit 2.6 percent — one of the lowest levels in 65 years. Inflation is running at 3.8 percent, outpacing wage growth for the first time in three years. The national debt is approaching $40 trillion.

These are not separate problems. They are the same problem expressing itself in different ways.

The Fed’s mandate requires inflation. Its target is 2 percent per year — meaning your savings lose purchasing power by design. Not as a side effect. As the stated goal.

Sowell understood this for decades. The people who have protected their wealth over the long run understood it too. They did not hold dollars while the Fed diluted them. They held things that exist outside the dollar system — things that cannot be created out of thin air by a committee decision.

Gold and silver have served this purpose for thousands of years. They hold value not because of trust in institutions, but because of what they physically are.

For retirement savers looking at a system Sowell spent his career warning about, there is a free guide that explains what options exist to protect savings from the institution he described as a program of wonderful hopes that ended in disaster.

[ FREE GUIDE — PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS FROM WHAT THE FED IS DOING ]