Thomas Sowell Says Our Society Is Doomed

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Thomas Sowell warned that higher education has become increasingly intolerant of opposing viewpoints. He said there is a serious chance we are doomed because institutions destroy the larger interests of the whole society while pursuing their own.

These people shoot others and call them fascists. They are so ignorant they do not know what fascists actually do. Fascists do not go around talking to people and trying to convince them. Fascists shoot people.

Charles Kirk was murdered by a person who claimed he was a fascist. The killer himself was behaving like a fascist when he pulled the trigger.

It's crazy that the Democrats won despite the fact that they now kill those who disagree with them.

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Sowell has written for decades about how this works in practice. Socialism as Marx described it never arrives. What arrives is a small group of powerful people controlling everyone else under the guise of helping the many. The result is dictatorship, murder, and slaughter.

How long can a country survive when its universities train people to treat disagreement as violence?

The same institutions that produce this intolerance just delivered a midterm wave. Democrats swept seats in red states and took both chambers of Congress. Among the winners were Islamic socialists who campaigned on the same pattern Sowell described: intolerance dressed up as progress, control presented as compassion.

What happens when the people who shout down speakers on campus start writing the laws?

Universities have spent years training people to treat disagreement as violence. Those people are now in office. They did not arrive by accident. They arrived because the institutions Sowell warned about keep producing them.

We are celebrating America’s 250th birthday throughout the rest of the year. The country that began by rejecting unaccountable power is watching the same problem play out again through elections.

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