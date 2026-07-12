Ask most economists why the Great Depression finally ended, and the textbook answer arrives instantly. Government spending. Massive intervention. The New Deal riding to the rescue after markets failed on their own. Thomas Sowell spent decades pointing out that the actual historical record tells a very different story.

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Sowell’s favorite piece of evidence wasn’t abstract theory. It was a direct historical comparison most economics classes conveniently skip. When President Warren Harding faced an unemployment rate of 11.7 percent in 1921, he “did absolutely nothing, except for cutting government spending.” Keynesian economists, Sowell noted, “would say that this was exactly the wrong thing to do.” History disagreed. Unemployment fell to 6.7 percent the following year, then to 2.4 percent the year after that. Under Calvin Coolidge, “the ultimate in non-interventionist government,” annual unemployment eventually bottomed out at 1.8 percent.

Compare that to what happened a decade later. As Sowell laid it out, “Hoover and then FDR continued to intervene,” and “double-digit unemployment persisted throughout the remainder of the 1930s.” Two very different presidents, two very different philosophies, and one very inconvenient question hanging over the entire Keynesian framework. “How does the track record of Keynesian intervention compare to that?”

Why does that comparison get left out of so many economics classrooms?

Because it complicates a narrative built around the assumption that government spending is what saves a struggling economy. Sowell’s answer wasn’t rooted in ideology first. It was rooted in tracking what actually happened when two opposite approaches got tested back to back, a full decade apart, on the same basic problem.

Sowell took the same skeptical eye to Keynesianism’s modern revival. When Janet Yellen was nominated to chair the Federal Reserve, he zeroed in on her own words as evidence of how little the underlying assumptions had changed. Yellen had asked whether capitalist economies would “operate at full employment in the absence of routine intervention,” and answered herself flatly: “Certainly not.” Sowell described that worldview as one that had once “dominated economic theory and policy like a national religion,” at least until it collided with two things: economist Milton Friedman, and the stagflation crisis of the 1970s.

That collision mattered enormously. At the height of Keynesian influence, policymakers widely believed in something called the Phillips Curve, the idea that government could simply dial a trade-off between inflation and unemployment like adjusting a thermostat. Friedman attacked that assumption both theoretically and empirically, and reality backed him up. The 1970s delivered high inflation and high unemployment simultaneously, a combination the Phillips Curve said shouldn’t have been possible.

Isn’t that exactly the pattern that should make anyone cautious about economic models promising easy government fixes?

Sowell’s skepticism extended to the entire premise of counting government spending as automatic economic growth. He pointed out that when government spends money on wars or bureaucratic junkets, that spending gets counted toward GDP the same way productive private investment does, even though it doesn’t create the kind of lasting wealth a new factory or a growing business does. GDP measures activity. It doesn’t measure whether that activity actually made anyone better off.

Milton Friedman, an economist Sowell studied under and cited constantly throughout his career, made a related point that’s stuck with generations of students since. Friedman broke spending into four categories. Spending your own money on yourself, and you’re careful about both cost and value. Spending your own money on someone else, and you watch the cost but care less about the value they get. Spending someone else’s money on yourself, and you don’t worry about cost but you make sure you get real value. Spend someone else’s money on someone else entirely, and neither cost nor value gets much scrutiny at all.

Government spending, Friedman argued, almost always falls into that last category. Sowell built much of his own critique of Keynesian intervention on that exact insight. Politicians spending taxpayer money on programs designed to help someone else entirely have weak incentives to police either the cost or the actual results, which helps explain why so many government interventions produce far less than their price tag would suggest.

That’s the throughline connecting Harding’s hands-off recovery, Friedman’s demolition of the Phillips Curve, and Sowell’s skepticism of Yellen’s Keynesian instincts decades later. Not a reflexive hostility toward government action, but a consistent demand that the results actually get checked against the promises. Sowell spent a career pointing out that when economists finally did check, the Keynesian track record rarely held up as well as the theory suggested it should.