Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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AirFiero's avatar
AirFiero
6h

Great article

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Trevor Morgan's avatar
Trevor Morgan
4h

Keynes produced three works:

1. On probability

2. Pure theory of money

3. Applied theory of money.

Early in the Churchill wartime coalition he produce "How to pay for the war" This when the Bank of England was recommending surrender.

GDP is a lousy proxy measure. I would prefer Gross National Wealth (GNW)

Measuring debt (a negative stock) to GDP (a flow ) makes no sense at all.

If we compare debt to wealth, no western nation is anywhere near to bankruptcy.

But then the annointed ones would have one less bump in the night to scare little children.....

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