Dr. Thomas Sowell turns 96 on June 30th!

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Most people recognize the risk.

They just keep waiting to do something about it.

Sowell understood this pattern better than almost any economist of his generation.

He wrote: “It takes considerable knowledge just to realize the extent of your own ignorance.”

And that is exactly where most savers are right now.

They know enough to be concerned. They do not yet know enough to act with confidence.

So they wait.

Sowell also observed something about how systems fail the people inside them:

“The first lesson of economics is scarcity: There is never enough of anything to satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.” - Thomas Sowell

The dollar keeps losing purchasing power.

Retirement accounts keep absorbing volatility.

And Washington keeps pretending the foundation is solid.

Fortunately, he may have found the solution.

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Some investors stopped waiting for clarity that was never coming.

Instead of trying to predict what happens next, they focused on a simpler question.

How much of what I have depends on a system I no longer fully trust?

That question leads somewhere.

And for a growing number of Americans, it has already led to a different decision about how they protect what they have built.

There is a detailed breakdown of what that looks like — and why more people are quietly making this shift right now.

Sowell spent decades watching people recognize problems early and act on them late.

The regret was never moving too soon.

It was always waiting too long.

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