Thomas Sowell Reveals the Conceited Deception That Explains All of the Left’s Policy Disasters

Thomas Sowell has been documenting the one single idea that explains each and every policy disaster the Left inflicts upon the rest of us since the start of his career.

He simply refuses to trust ordinary people. In a pointed exchange Sowell illustrated the one root of the chaos in crime, education, and the family. It is not just big government. It is the deeply held conviction that everyday people are either too incompetent or too reckless to make their own decisions. Therefore, judges impose their will on common-sense sentencing decisions. Schools take over the indoctrination of other peoples children over the objections of the parents. Welfare programs provide support for and legitimacy to behaviors that tear families apart.

This is not random incompetence. It follows directly from the “unconstrained” view of the world as described in Sowell’s seminal book A Conflict of Visions.

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The unconstrained view of the world views human nature as malleable. A group of enlightened elites (the “anointed”) believe they can reorder society through their superior knowledge and command-and-control methods. They dismiss tradition, incentives and personal responsibility as antiquated concepts. They believe that if they have sufficient power and good intent they can overcome the myriad of poor decision-making made by average people to create utopia.

How many more neighborhoods must burn and how many more children must suffer before this conceited fantasy falls to pieces under the weight of its own ineptitude?

As you explore this vision throughout the years of actual-world catastrophe you may finally come to realize why the Left never learns.

Become a paid subscriber now to receive the full, devastating comparison of Sowell’s two visions along with the hard data that proves which of these two visions works.

Examine crime. Judges who subscribe to the unconstrained view view violent offenders as victims of society rather than as individuals making bad decisions. They sentence repeat predators to extremely lenient sentences or no bail. They prioritize theoretical constructs over the safety of law-abiding citizens. The end result? Skyrocketing violence in cities that implemented “soft” policies while the elites retreated to their gated communities.

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Schools also demonstrate the same disdain for parents. Schools have become indoctrination camps. Administrators and activists push ideological agendas behind the backs of mothers and fathers — often in direct contravention to the protests of furious parents. They claim to possess greater insight into raising children than do their parents and treat the family as an obstacle. As a result literacy rates plummet. Discipline vanishes. A generation emerges radicalized and ill-prepared for the real world.

The family has suffered the most brutal assault. For generations, government welfare programs have subsidized and legitimized self-destructive behaviors. They have rewarded single-motherhood. They have penalized marriage. They have created dependency traps that weaken the very institution that provides protection against poverty and chaos. The human cost spans decades of broken homes, generational despair and societal disintegration.

Sowell contrasts this disaster with the constrained view. The constrained view is a realistic view of the world. It acknowledges human nature to be imperfect and unchangeable. It trusts the evolved traditions, incentives and decentralized decisions much more than the grand plans of intellectuals. It recognizes that ordinary people acting in their own best interests, subject to accountability and moral norms, continually outperform central planners.

The Left’s unconstrained approach always fails because it conflicts with reality. It substitutes freedom with control. It replaces personal responsibility with excuses. And it concentrates power in the hands of those least likely to endure the consequences of being incorrect.

Those who are anointed rarely incur a penalty. They glide from one failed experiment to the next requesting additional funding, additional authority, and additional preemption of individual choice. Ordinary Americans experience the aftermath of the Left’s failures daily.

In theory, the vision of the anointed sounds benevolent. In practice, it produced dependency, family destruction, and cultural decay. Sowell has illustrated this pattern clearly and extensively. He demonstrates how the intention of good (i.e. armed with unlimited government power) results in disastrous outcomes.

It was the constrained view of the world that enabled America to build its greatness. Limited government. Strong families. Personal responsibility. Free enterprise. These principles allowed millions to improve themselves through effort and ingenuity. Each time the United States drifted away from the constrained view, it declined in every area the elites attempted to repair.

There is ample evidence. Crime surges after “soft” sentencing policies. Schools fail when taken over by ideology. Families deteriorate when welfare creates disincentives for marriage. But the Left redoubles its efforts. The Left blames external factors. The Left demands still more centralized control. The Left has never questioned its fundamental premise: ordinary people are incapable of being trusted.

Thomas Sowell is an extraordinary advocate for the constrained view. His work illustrates how the Left’s distrust of the people inevitably leads to tyranny and failure. Sowell reminds us that humility regarding human limitations yields far wiser public policy than arrogance regarding elite wisdom.

More and more Americans are awakening. They witness the devastation all around them. They desire safe neighborhoods. They want schools that teach useful skills not activism. They want policies that help strengthen families instead of destroy them.

The answer is not another layer of elite oversight. The answer is to give back the power to where it belongs. To individuals. To families. To communities based on tried and true wisdom rather than idealistic fantasies.

Reject the preemption of personal decisions. Adopt the constrained view that enabled this exceptional nation to flourish. Trust people with liberty and accountability. The evidence is clear for anyone willing to look at it.

Thomas Sowell has provided us with the intellectual tools. Now it is time for every American to decide whether we value our freedom over control. The constrained view offers hope and success. The unconstrained view offers only more failure masquerading as altruism.

Whether we continue on a path toward prosperity or continue on a path toward decline rests upon the vision we adopt.

What do you think?

Buy A Conflict of Visions on Amazon to better understand the unconstrained vision of the world.

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