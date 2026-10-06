Thomas Sowell Ranked Obama Below Carter — and Didn’t Soften It for the Cameras

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An interviewer once pushed Thomas Sowell on whether he was being too hard on both Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Sowell’s reply left no room for a walk-back: he thought he’d been pulling his punches.

Pressed further on Trump, Sowell didn’t hedge either. Asked if Trump was simply unsuited to the presidency, he called that description an understatement.

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It was the assessment of Obama that drew the sharper reaction. Asked where Obama ranked among the worst American presidents, Sowell didn’t reach for a qualifier. He said Obama had displaced Jimmy Carter from that spot — a president long used as the standard punchline for governing failure.

The host pushed back: worse than James Buchanan, a president historians routinely rank at the bottom for failing to prevent the Civil War? Sowell said yes. Worse than Richard Nixon, forced out of office in disgrace? Sowell said yes again — and gave a reason that had nothing to do with scandal. Nixon, he pointed out, never put the country at risk of nuclear attack. Sowell’s argument was that the Iran deal did.

What does it take for a historian of ideas to rank a sitting president below Buchanan and Nixon?

For Sowell, the ranking wasn’t about approval numbers or scandal. It was about consequences — the kind that outlast a single term, and the kind that can’t be undone by the next election. A president who oversees a bad economy leaves a mess for someone else to clean up. A president who reshapes the nuclear calculus of a hostile region leaves a different kind of legacy entirely.

That same conversation turned to what recovery would actually take. Asked whether the American economy could bounce back the way it did in the early 1980s — through tax cuts and rolled-back regulation — Sowell agreed without qualification. Asked if the essential move was simply for government to get out of the way, he agreed with that too.

If getting out of the way worked before, what’s stopping it from working again?

Nothing, in Sowell’s account, except the same instinct he spent a career pushing against: the belief that a good outcome requires more control from the top, rather than less interference from it.

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