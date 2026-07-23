When elites tout redistribution as a solution to poverty, and ignore the single factor which has lifted millions out of poverty, anger erupts. Thomas Sowell has stated the reality clearly in his body of work; creating wealth via markets and production is superior to any plan to redistribute from some to others.

The left prefers redistribution to promote their own machine politically above all else.

As a result, there is no reason for social policies to continuously fail, even after years of funding, due to the fact that redistribution creates fewer opportunities than unencumbered markets.

Sowell’s economics can be followed at sites including @DailySowell and @SowellEconomics to demonstrate how free markets increase opportunity without distorting production.

Why do politicians continue to peddle redistributive “compassion” when history indicates wealth creation provides sustainable upward mobility?