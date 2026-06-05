If you take the individuals who are supposedly representing racial or ethnic groups and add up all the years of widening divisions and issues, you might just find that the only thing they’re really doing is perpetuating the divisions they’ve been pretending to help fix.

Thomas Sowell has said for a long time now that many of these people make a profit when there’s still enough tension, but no one has a clear path to resolve issues. Sowell criticizes leaders who create and maintain division in place of actual problem-solving.

As part of his documentation of the influence of elites throughout his decades-long study of economics and culture, Sowell describes this behavior as being consistent with a larger trend.

Ultimately, the real damage occurs when polarization becomes a permanent business model versus simply a short-term tactic.

How do we prevent such an outcome? We’ve got some ideas below, accessible to subscribers.