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Sowell never wrote a word about Mamdani specifically. He didn’t need to see the experiment coming to already know exactly how it ends.

His whole career has been based upon just that one very simple statement. Markets function due to people acting on their own self-interest. And nobody in D.C. or NYC knows anything about a person’s self interest better than the people themselves.

“Employers have an incentive to hire people. Workers have an incentive to get jobs. Lenders have an incentive to lend. They don’t need somebody in Washington trying to micromanage all of this,” said Sowell. This is not a flippant comment. This is the basis of virtually everything Sowell has written in regards to economics over a span of decades.

It is not difficult to imagine hearing Sowell’s comments as an exact response to what is happening presently within New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has included government funded grocery stores as a central component of his administration, with promises of reduced pricing in areas he defines as food deserts.

Mamdani has already taken photographs holding down bananas which were priced 30% less than normal retail, and is touting them as examples of the success of the program.

Never once did Sowell mention Mamdani by name. There was no reason to. For decades he explained exactly how the events described above will play out.

Sowell’s Second Insight Which Cuts Even More Directly To What Is Currently Unfolding In New York City

Sowell’s second fundamental insight cuts even more directly at what is currently transpiring within New York City. “If what you have is the government taking money from people who are personally responsible and giving it to people who are irresponsible or, in many cases, corrupt, that’s not a viable situation for the long term. You are going to have ever more people being ever more irresponsible,” he stated.

Applying this framework to a government subsidized grocery store produces the predictable result. A detailed analysis of this specific process has already begun circulating on-line; it appears to be a direct quote from a Sowell lecture. Government sponsored grocery stores operate at 30% lower prices than local grocery stores. Due to the inability to compete with the artificial price floor created by the subsidy, local grocery stores cannot survive. The government sponsored store becomes the sole remaining option available to residents of the previously defined food desert and subsequently creates a condition which is far worse than prior to its implementation; there is no longer any competition existing in terms of quality, selection, nor availability of products.

This is not speculative regarding potential outcomes in some remote future. This represents the same process by which price control measures have generated similar results throughout cities and countries around the world for centuries. This represents the same mechanism (with documented data) that Sowell devoted his professional life to illustrating through actual data instead of ideology.

Bananas Are Not The Hard Part

Critics of Mamdani’s rollout have also quickly focused on the same issue that Sowell would likely identify as his first concern. Bananas cost approximately twenty cents per unit. They represent perhaps the most common commodity found in the U.S. grocery supply chain. Subsidizing bananas provides little if any evidence of a successful government operated grocery store model. At best, subsidizing bananas proves little of substance, since bananas were never the primary problem facing profitable operation of grocery stores in lower income communities.

There are numerous other, significantly more complex, logistical and economic issues affecting New York City that could potentially be solved using funding allocated for this purpose. An image op with reduced price fruits/vegetables does not provide any evidence that any of these issues are being resolved.

Government Can’t Eliminate Costs

An economics commentator succinctly summarized the underlying flaw in the concept: “government can’t eliminate costs.” Therefore, municipal grocery stores may only sell food items at a rate below market value when some entity absorbs the lost revenue (taxpayers, suppliers, etc.). Regardless of the terminology used to describe it, “discount,” “subsidy,” etc., someone somewhere always pays for the lost revenue generated by selling product at below market rates. As previously noted, this is not a recent invention regarding discussion points relative to price controls and subsidies. This represents an argument that Sowell has advocated regarding subsidies and price controls for decades prior to when most of Mamdani’s advocates were born.

Twenty-Fifth Anniversary Worth Celebrating

Sowell’s Basic Economics, which outlined these very concepts in clear, non-technical terms for individuals without any prior knowledge of economics, is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary this year. So too is his lesser known but equally impactful book entitled The Einstein Syndrome: Bright Children Who Talk Late.

To honor two books which have continued to shape public thought for a quarter century, we are offering a 25% off back-to-school special on both titles. If you are attempting to understand exactly why a government-funded grocery store in New York will shortly encounter the identical barrier that every price-control experiment has encountered in every jurisdiction, or if you are raising a bright child who has yet to begin speaking, now is your opportunity to obtain either or both of the books that arrived at the finish line first.

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