Thomas Sowell rarely raised his voice. He didn’t need to. When Sowell wanted to demolish someone, he just let the facts do the talking, and nobody got demolished more thoroughly in his columns than Barack Obama.

Sowell’s dismissal of Obama’s credentials remains one of the most quietly savage moments in his decades at the Hoover Institution. When interviewer Peter Robinson listed Obama’s Columbia degree, his Harvard law degree, and his years teaching at the University of Chicago, then asked whether Sowell was duly impressed, Sowell didn’t hesitate. He laughed and replied, “the road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.”

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That wasn’t a throwaway joke either. Sowell spent years building the actual argument behind it, and it wasn’t flattering to Obama in the slightest.

Isn’t it telling that one of the sharpest economic minds in America looked at Obama’s resume and saw a warning sign instead of a credential?

He Called Obama Dangerously Confident, Not Brilliant

Sowell’s most direct assessment of Obama’s character came down to a single, devastating sentence he repeated across multiple columns and interviews. He wrote plainly, “Barack Obama is one of those people who are often wrong but never in doubt.”

That line wasn’t an isolated jab. Sowell built an entire argument around it, explaining that confident ignorance is one of the most dangerous qualities a leader can possess. His reasoning was straightforward. A leader who combines total self assurance with a shaky grasp of history and economics doesn’t just make mistakes. He convinces an entire country to make those mistakes right alongside him.

Sowell didn’t stop at vague criticism either. After reading Obama’s memoir, Dreams from My Father, Sowell zeroed in on specific factual errors, including Obama’s claim that white men went to Africa to drag away the conquered in chains. Sowell pointed out that Obama had confused two entirely different historical eras, the Atlantic slave trade and European colonization, treating them as one event separated by centuries of actual history.

The Book That Convinced Sowell He Was Right All Along

Sowell’s read of Obama’s memoir became a turning point in how he described the man publicly. He argued that Obama hadn’t spent his life searching for truth at all, because Obama had apparently decided early on that he already possessed it. Sowell noted that Obama actively sought out people on the far political fringe throughout his life rather than stumbling into them by accident.

Here’s the sharp observation that made Sowell’s criticism land harder than most. He pointed out that Obama, according to Professor Richard Epstein at the University of Chicago Law School, made virtually no effort to engage with other faculty members while teaching there. Why bother debating ideas, Sowell essentially asked, when you’ve already decided you know the answer?

Sowell’s assessment of Obama’s presidency only grew harsher with time. In his book Dismantling America, he described the Obama administration not as some isolated political mistake, but as the embodiment and culmination of dangerous trends that had been building for decades, trends he believed had escalated to what might be a point of no return.

The Policies Themselves Didn’t Escape His Scorn Either

Sowell wasn’t just critiquing Obama’s personality. He went after the substance of Obama’s agenda directly, arguing that Obama seemed completely unaware that many of his proposed policies had already failed in other countries at other points in history. That’s not a personal insult. That’s an economist with decades of research pointing out that Obama was repeating mistakes the historical record had already settled.

This wasn’t a one time outburst from a man having a bad week either. Sowell returned to these same themes across syndicated columns for years, at an age when most people would have long since stopped bothering to fight these battles in print.

Why did one of America’s most respected economists dedicate so much ink to a single president if he didn’t see something genuinely alarming underneath the rhetoric?

A Pattern That Never Softened

What makes Sowell’s criticism of Obama so different from typical political sniping is the consistency behind it. He wasn’t reacting to a single speech or a single policy misstep. He built a sustained case across years of columns and Hoover Institution interviews, always returning to the same core argument. Confidence without humility, and credentials without curiosity, make for a genuinely dangerous combination in the hands of someone running a country.

Sowell never softened that assessment as the years passed either. He kept returning to Obama as a case study in exactly the kind of intellectual arrogance he spent his entire career warning Americans about, long after Obama had left office and the news cycle had moved on to other fights entirely.