Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
4h

Wow, information that most people would never have known. I save ALL of your articles. Mr. Sowell is amazing.

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The Haven Project X's avatar
The Haven Project X
4h

Thomas Sewell read Obama correctly. Too bad most people didn’t.

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