Liberal politicians are always looking for a great photo opportunity. Think of politicians rallying crowds, waving their fists, calling for increases to the minimum wage to “stand up” for the “little guy.”

This is pure theatrics, a shallow gesture of compassion that doesn’t cost them anything. And, as economist Thomas Sowell so clearly explained recently in his post on X, this posturing also completely disregards the mountainous evidence.

Sowell’s words are like a sharp knife cutting through the elite’s smog. Economists such as Sowell have written extensively for decades documenting how artificial wage floors hurt the entry level workforce.

But why? It seems illogical yet Sowell makes sense of it. Everything is spelled out below for our subscribers.

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