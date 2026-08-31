Thomas Sowell Looked at the Inequality Statistics and Found 29 Million People Nobody Was Counting. Trump Listened.

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Thomas Sowell said that with the particular dry amusement he reserves for arguments he has already demolished several times over. Then he explained why the entire inequality debate is built on a statistical foundation that falls apart the moment you actually look at the numbers.

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The have-nots of today have things that even the haves did not have a generation ago.

Most people below the official poverty line own at least one motor vehicle. They have cable television. Multiple TV sets. Air conditioning. Sowell noted with characteristic precision that he himself did not have air conditioning until he was well into his 40s and even then it was only a window unit.

The standard of living for the poorest Americans has risen dramatically even as the inequality statistics have grown more alarming. Those two facts coexist. The people who shout loudest about inequality choose to emphasize one and ignore the other because one generates the political result they want.

Then Sowell dropped the number that makes the entire household income comparison argument collapse.

There are literally 29 million more people in the top 20% of households than in the bottom 20%. The number of households in each category is the same. But the number of people varies by 29 million. More than the combined population of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

When you compare the income of the top quintile of households to the bottom quintile of households without accounting for the fact that the top quintile households have dramatically more people in them, you are not measuring inequality. You are measuring household size and calling it oppression.

The media never corrects this. The politicians never correct it. Because correcting it would eliminate the argument for government intervention that the statistic was constructed to support.

Thomas Sowell has been saying this for decades. Trump has spent two terms doing exactly what Sowell’s framework prescribes. Less government. Fewer unnecessary bureaucrats. More accountability. Deregulation rather than the endless expansion of rules that drive up housing costs, strangle small businesses, and force lenders to make loans to people who cannot pay them back.

The housing crisis that California politicians blame on deregulation was in fact caused by too much regulation in the wrong direction. Forcing lenders to extend credit to unqualified borrowers while simultaneously zoning vast swaths of land as off-limits to construction. The government created the problem. Then blamed the market. Then used the problem it created to justify more government.

Sowell saw it. Said it. Was ignored for years.

Trump is governing according to the principles Sowell spent his career establishing. Less government manufactures fewer mirages. The data after 15 months of Trump’s second term is starting to show what that looks like in practice.

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