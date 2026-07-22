Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
8h

This chilling discussion certainly rings true with me much as I hate to admit it. Thomas Sowell is perhaps the clearest thinking individual we have. A National Treasure who takes each word very seriously . Very disturbing but not surprising sadly. History has walked a similar path many many times. Especially bringing up the point that the people committing the atrocities aren't even aware of the history of the past and they don't care to learn or reflect on their violent actions and they have no interest in learning from history

Reply
Share
Kathleen Lorenzi's avatar
Kathleen Lorenzi
3h

SOWELL is right! It is the fascist that perpetuate hate and kill people. Fascist have killed millions over the last century and are still at it around the world. Guess the goal of antisemitism? Genocide of the Jews. Goal of Islam? Genocide of infidels.

Its pretty simple actually. People who opt for legitimate debate are the good guys.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unskool · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture