Watch the entire video above to help this substack!

Thomas Sowell has spent decades as one of America’s most clear-eyed thinkers, rarely given to alarmism or hyperbole. That’s exactly what made his recent answer to Peter Robinson at the Hoover Institution so unsettling.

Become a paid subscriber for the full archive and early releases.

Asked directly about the state of the country, Sowell didn’t hedge. He said there is, in his words, “a very serious chance that we are doomed,” pointing to institutions that have allowed narrow interests to override the good of society as a whole. That’s not a phrase Sowell has used lightly across a career built on data, historical comparison, and careful argument rather than doom-saying.

What does it mean when one of the most rigorously evidence-driven minds in American public life starts talking about the country being doomed?

He Connected the Warning Directly to Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Sowell didn’t leave his warning as an abstraction. He tied it directly to the political violence that’s overtaken the country in recent years, describing people who go around shooting others while calling them fascists. He didn’t stop at describing the behavior. He diagnosed the ignorance underneath it, noting that the people committing this violence don’t even understand what fascism actually was or did historically.

Then Sowell brought the point to its sharpest edge, invoking Charlie Kirk by name. He noted that Kirk simply went around talking to people, trying to persuade them through conversation and debate. Sowell’s conclusion was blunt: fascists don’t do that. Fascists shoot people. The irony Sowell identified is almost too stark to need further explanation. A movement that accused Kirk of being a fascist ended up demonstrating, through the act of assassinating him for speaking, exactly the kind of violence historically associated with actual fascism.

Here’s the sharp observation worth sitting with. Sowell has spent his career studying how ideologies function in practice rather than in theory. His point about Kirk wasn’t really about politics at all. It was about a basic historical literacy that’s collapsed to the point where people can commit the very violence they claim to be fighting against, without recognizing the contradiction at all.

Institutions Built to Serve Society Turned Inward

Sowell’s warning about being doomed wasn’t limited to street-level political violence either. He pointed to a broader institutional failure, describing organizations and systems that were meant to serve the public good but have instead been captured by people pursuing narrower interests at society’s expense.

That’s consistent with arguments Sowell has made across decades of writing, from his critiques of academia to his analysis of media and government bureaucracy. What’s different this time is the conclusion he’s willing to draw from it. Sowell has spent a career documenting institutional failure with careful, data-driven precision. Reaching for a word as final as “doomed” represents a genuine escalation in how seriously he views the moment the country is currently in.

Isn’t it worth taking seriously when someone who has spent his entire life avoiding hyperbole finally decides the situation calls for exactly that kind of language?

A Warning From Someone Who Has Seen Nearly a Century of American History

Context matters here. Sowell was born in 1930 and has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the civil rights era, and every major cultural and economic shift since. He’s not a commentator prone to treating every news cycle as a five-alarm crisis. His body of work is built almost entirely on the opposite instinct, cutting through emotional reactions with historical comparison and hard evidence.

That’s precisely why this particular interview lands differently than the usual cable news alarmism about the state of American politics. When someone who has spent decades urging others to look past momentary panic and examine the actual data concludes that the country faces a serious chance of being doomed, it’s not an overreaction born of the news cycle. It’s the considered judgment of a man who has watched America navigate genuine crises before, and who now believes this moment may be different.

Sowell didn’t offer an easy fix in that interview, and he rarely does. What he offered instead was a clear-eyed diagnosis: a country where people commit political violence without understanding history, where institutions serve themselves rather than the public, and where a man who tried to solve disagreements through conversation was murdered for it. Whether or not the country actually is doomed, Sowell’s willingness to say the word out loud is itself worth taking seriously.