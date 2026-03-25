Thomas Sowell explains why useless intellectuals want their "superior wisdom" imposed on all of us

The problem with regurgitative AI isn’t simply that it can’t “think” for itself, no matter how complex the algorithm becomes. It will always output whatever the input is. Trash in, trash out. That’s why every single war model given to AI basically puts us at an extinction-level event, no matter if it was run through Grok, Claude, Chap GPT, OpenAI, or any other artificial intelligence models.

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But this problem starts with a select few human beings. The “elite”, or self-appointed intellectual class, has always put their high-faluting discourse ahead of real, creative, and life-affirming ideas.

As Thomas Sowell states, these overblown intellectuals are idea pushers, not idea generators. If you look at all the “great ideas” from this sliver of intelligentsia over the past hundred years, from eugenics to climate change, there’s just a group of self-important intellectualists trying to propagandize erroneous claims put forth by psychotic men

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Architects of Crisis

Sowell says these intellectuals cannot operate at room temperature. He continues in an interview to say that,

“There always has to be a crisis—some terrible reason why their superior wisdom must be imposed on the rest of us before everything is lost—regardless of whether others have any desires or any rights that need to be respected. The intelligentsia see themselves as the anointed, possessing a vision that must override the mundane knowledge of the masses through government power.”

These “useless intellectuals” are completely detached from real-world accountability and seek only to impose their ideas on others. You can see this playing out right now with the war in Iran, Israel, and the surrounding areas.

Sowell talks about this at length in his book, Intellectuals and Society. He argues that these people—often academics, pundits, or policymakers—are “useless” because their ideas are rarely tested by market forces or personal consequences.

They are also cordoned off in their own “specializations” without the true overarching view of what we used to call a “Renaissance Man” or woman - someone who could see how facts alone cannot determine reality.

Rhetoric trumps reality, leading these intellectual elitists to advocate for centralized control so that their warped visions can be carried out in full.

The drive to impose this wisdom stems from what Sowell calls the “vision of the anointed.”

Intellectuals assume their specialized knowledge in one area like economics or sociology generalizes to all societal issues, dismissing the dispersed, practical wisdom of ordinary people.

Crises, real or manufactured, become justifications for intervention: environmental doomsaying, economic planning, or social engineering.

Without a sense of urgency, their role diminishes, so they amplify problems to position themselves as saviors.

This arrogance, Sowell notes, ignores historical failures like socialism’s collapses, where elites evaded blame while masses suffered.

The intellgensia are insulated in thought bubbles with other intellectuals who stroke each other’s egos. The money follows those who preach their puppeteers’ reasoning. We see this in universities, science labs, and even in tenure appointments in some of the most prestigious universities in the U.S.

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How the Thought Bubbles Perpetuate

Want proof?

Elite American universities have become hotbeds for radical left ideologies, forming echo chambers through self-selection and institutional rewards that exclude diverse viewpoints.

In humanities departments, anti-free-market sentiments dominate, with faculty ratios skewing 12:1 liberal to conservative, leading to homogenized thinking where ideas circulate unchallenged.

In U.S. universities, tenure processes lean heavily toward liberal ideologies, creating echo chambers where conservative scholars are underrepresented or actively discriminated against.

Surveys show that faculty in elite institutions like Harvard have shifted overwhelmingly leftward, with 82% identifying as liberal or very liberal, and only 1% as conservative.

This imbalance stems from hiring and promotion practices that prioritize ideological alignment, leading to departments where dissenting views are rare.

Conservative scholars report facing hostility, with evidence suggesting they are underplaced relative to their achievements and sometimes excluded from peer reviews or job offers. This conformity ensures that funding and prestige flow to those aligning with dominant progressive narratives, reinforcing the bubble.

Federal funding for scientific research in the U.S. has increasingly required adherence to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) criteria, biasing grants toward ideologically compliant proposals.

So now, our “science” goes to the intellectual who also meets DEI.

Analysis of NSF grants from 1990-2020 reveal a sharp rise in abstracts using terms like “equity” or “diversity,” from 2.9% to 30.4%, indicating politicization that favors certain narratives over merit.

Agencies like NIH and NSF mandate DEI plans in applications, effectively channeling money to researchers who align with these priorities, often at the expense of innovative or neutral work.

This creates insulated groups in labs where funding rewards conformity to “social justice” frameworks, sidelining alternative approaches and perpetuating echo chambers.

We’ve not even touched on the purely evil aggrandizement of certain “intellectuals” like Anthony Fauci, who probably worked with Epstein and Gates to single-handedly create a bioweapon that could kill half the planet.

No Moral Superiority

There’s no moral superiority in ignorance, but there should also be no prize for those with a bloated intelligence who use big words and loud delivery to convince everyone with a thinking, inquisitive mind to stop questioning their stance.

Some bullies are war pigs. They use guns and nuclear heads to shift the ways of entire cultures and countries.

Other wars are carried out with and on the mind.

Make no mistake.

These Ivy League men and women are not smarter than you. Just because they can use words with six syllables doesn’t mean they own the truth, and it’s time we start fighting back, even if it’s with plain, everyday language.

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