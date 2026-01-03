Thomas Sowell explains the fear of those who “succeed in a way that is a threat to the egos of other people”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript42Thomas Sowell explains the fear of those who “succeed in a way that is a threat to the egos of other people”Jan 03, 202642ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThomas SowellSubscribeRecent PostsSowell annihilates socialism in under 60 secondsDec 23, 2025Thomas Sowell explains why the Communist manifesto is pure propagandaDec 13, 2025Thomas Sowell explains why NYC keeps making all the same mistakesDec 3, 2025Thomas Sowell explains why socialism ALWAYS failsNov 23, 2025