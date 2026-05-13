Thomas Sowell drops the one thing every politician hopes you will never hear

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Imagine a single mother works an additional hour at her diner job.

After paying for groceries she is able to go off food stamps. Then she receives her benefits letter. Her monthly stipend is then reduced by more than she made.

She is now questioning why she worked hard to earn the money in the first place.

This is not a system malfunction; it is the system performing as intended.

Thomas Sowell captured this concept clearly in a video clip that all voters should require watching before voting.

“One of the things that we need to focus on are facts about results, not rhetoric about intentions. We need to look not at the noble preambles of legislation, but at the incentives created in that legislation. Very often legislation intended to help the disadvantaged, in fact, pay people to remain disadvantaged. Incentives are created that discourage people from rising above disadvantage.” - Sowell

Cold, blunt incentives — nothing else.

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