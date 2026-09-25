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Around the 1:49 mark in the video above, Thomas Sowell cuts straight through decades of immigration debate with one observation.

People talk about “immigrants” as if the word describes a single, uniform group. It doesn’t, and it never has.

His example makes the point impossible to dodge. Only 2 percent of immigrants from Japan go on welfare. Forty-six percent of immigrants from Laos do. Those aren’t close numbers. They’re not even in the same conversation. And yet both groups get discussed under the same word, as if a shared immigration status tells you anything meaningful about how a group actually fares once they’re here.

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Sowell returns to this same frustration later in the video, putting it even more bluntly. Discussion of people in the abstract drives him crazy, he says around the 8:16 mark, because there are no abstract people.

Notice he’s using almost the same words he’s used for decades. This isn’t a talking point he picked up recently. It’s the foundation his entire body of work on immigration and ethnicity is built on.

Why does an argument built entirely on averages keep winning debates that are actually about individuals?

Because averages are easy to cite and hard to picture. “Immigrants” is a word that fits neatly into a sentence. A specific comparison — Japan’s 2 percent against Laos’s 46 percent — forces you to ask a harder question: which immigrants, from where, arriving under what circumstances, with what skills. That question doesn’t fit as neatly into a slogan, which may be exactly why so few politicians ask it out loud.

Sowell’s point was never that some nationalities are inherently better or worse.

It’s that the abstraction itself is the failure. Two groups with wildly different outcomes get flattened into one policy debate, and the resulting policy ends up fitting neither group particularly well.

What happens to a policy built for an average that describes no one in particular?

It satisfies no one, and it explains nothing. That’s the case Sowell has been making since long before it became a mainstream talking point — and it’s the same case still missing from most of the debate today.

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