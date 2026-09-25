Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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John White's avatar
John White
Sep 25

I never use the broad term immigrants to describe illegal aliens. As stated in this article, there is no single word that adequately and correctly describes all newcomers to the USA.

The legal meaning of immigrant applies only to persons who have lawfully sought and been granted lawful residency in the USA.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Sep 25

In most cases, percentages are meaningless. As a sovereign individual, I am not a percentage.

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