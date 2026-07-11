Watch the video above to hear from Thomas Sowell

The War on Poverty promised to lift black Americans out of decades of hardship. The numbers tell a very different story about when that lifting actually happened.

Thomas Sowell spent decades pointing out something almost nobody wants to sit with. Black poverty didn’t start falling in the 1960s. It was already falling, faster than at almost any point before or since, for two decades leading up to it.

Between 1940 and 1960, the black poverty rate collapsed from 87 percent down to 47 percent. A forty point drop, achieved before the Civil Rights Act existed, before the War on Poverty existed, before a single Great Society program had been signed into law.

So what happened once those programs actually arrived?

Progress kept moving, but it slowed down. Over the following two decades, the poverty rate fell only eighteen more points, less than half the pace of the previous era. That’s not the story anyone tells at a ribbon cutting ceremony. Sowell called it what it was, a continuation of a trend already in motion, not the grand economic deliverance it gets credited as.

Why does the timeline matter this much?

Because the entire justification for decades of federal anti-poverty spending rests on the assumption that black economic progress began with those programs. If the progress was already happening, and happening faster before the spending started, the justification collapses.

The pattern shows up everywhere Sowell looked, not just in poverty statistics. The rise of black Americans into professional occupations moved faster in the five years before the Civil Rights Act than in the five years after it. Family structure told the same story. Around 1960, most black children were still being raised in two parent households, a figure that had survived slavery, Jim Crow, and the Great Depression intact. Within a few decades of the welfare state’s expansion, that number had reversed, with most black children raised by a single parent instead.

Even violent crime followed the pattern. The homicide rate among black men had been falling for three straight decades heading into the 1960s. Then it doubled.

Three separate trend lines, all moving in a positive direction for decades, all reversing or stalling right around the moment massive government intervention arrived. Is that really a coincidence worth dismissing without a second look?

Sowell didn’t think so. He argued that something did serious damage to the black family and black communities starting in the 1960s, and it wasn’t a lack of government spending. If anything, it was the opposite. Subsidizing single motherhood while penalizing two parent households through benefit structures rewarded exactly the family breakdown the country later mourned.

None of this erases the real barriers black Americans faced for a century after emancipation. Segregation was real. Discrimination was real. But the progress made against those barriers happened largely through the same forces that lift any group out of poverty, work, family stability, and expanding economic opportunity, not through a federal program that arrived decades into an improvement already well underway.

The comfortable version of this story credits government for a rescue that had already happened. The honest version asks why the rescue gets credit for slowing a trend down rather than starting one.

That’s the question the War on Poverty’s defenders still haven’t answered.