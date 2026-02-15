What went wrong, America?

It’s the question many of us are asking. Thomas Sowell insists he has the answer.

Rewind time back to the 90s and it seemed like everything was fine. The economy was booming. Gas was cheap. College was affordable. People were happy.

Momentum for social change gradually built throughout the early 2000s. That change turned out to be corrosive.

By 2020, the patriarchy had been upended, perversion became the social norm, and our cultural fabric had unraveled.

Thomas Sowell is adamant that the vision of the self-anointed is the cause of our collective unraveling.

Societal Destruction Starts With Thought

It is often said that everything begins with an idea. The human mind is capable of both wondrous imagination and incredible evil.

It is the vision of the self-anointed that planted the seeds that sabotaged America.

As Sowell highlights, a small group of progressive elites are engaged in a concerted multi-decade effort to drive the country into the ground.

“To believe in personal responsibility would be to destroy the whole special role of the anointed, whose vision casts them in the role of rescuers of people treated unfairly by society.” - Sowell

Our implosive social policies are the direct result of a poisonous mindset. The elites’ vision, implemented through social engineering, has set America back nearly half a century.

Logic and rational thinking spawned in the enlightenment era have given way to divisive rhetoric, emotion, and political correctness.

The outcome?

Crises across the board.

The family unit, public safety, education, and general wellbeing have all suffered.

Liberals Have Set America on a Crash Course

Progressive liberals have both overtly and covertly triggered a countrywide metamorphosis. The change was gradual, occurring across three decades.

Common sense is no longer common. Emotion-driven pleas for social justice are the new norm.

Such is the peril of progressive liberal ideology.

Why is the liberal mindset such a problem?

We’ve replaced what works with what feels good. It is this prioritization of form over function that has decimated a once great country.

How does Sowell explain the thought patterns of the left?

That’s the problem. There is no logical explanation to leftist thinking. As Sowell points out, most progressives have distorted thought patterns and deeply-woven mental pathologies.

The result?

Derisive emotion-fueled decision making that pedestalizes outcasts instead of the meritorious.

What caused it?

Politically correct intellectuals who taught America’s majority to hate itself.

Our collective morale has greatly suffered after a completely unjustified berating at the hands of academics and elites.

The Tragedy of the Self-anointed

Those who’ve anointed themselves as thought leaders and progressive elites emphasize social justice over utilitarianism.

Their reasoning?

Leftist elites insist others are not as virtuous or prudent as them. This moral superiority complex leads to wonky policy and disastrous results.

Instead of formulating logical and cohesive arguments, the self-anointed appeal to feelings using preemptive rhetoric.

Where’s the evidence and logic?

That’s the question Sowell poses to leftists.

Instead of studying history and collecting data to support argumentation, the self-anointed elites use manipulative word soup.

The irony?

Those progressives are extremely confident in their positions. It is this confidence that the voting public is often persuaded by despite it being disingenuous.

The Left Must be Humbled

Progressive anointed ones insist their time spent in ivory towers equates to unrivaled knowledge. However, many of those elites lack what matters most: life experience.

The moral of the story?

The anointed ones are vengeful, operating as moral crusaders willing to sacrifice the whole of America to satisfy their emotional needs.

It’s time to end the left’s unjustified monopoly on morality.

“One of the sad signs of our times is that we have demonized those who produce, subsidized those who refuse to produce, and canonized those who complain.” - Sowell

Over the past 30 years, we’ve gone off the rails, collectively deciding those who’ve failed were disadvantaged. We’ve also decided those who succeeded were privileged.

Such conclusions are intellectually dishonest and in many cases, bald-faced lies.

If America is to course correct, it will abandon the anointed ones’ pseudo-intellectualism in favor of pragmatism.

We must return to what made America great in the past: prioritizing function over form, choosing what works over what looks and feels good.

