Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick's avatar
Rick
5h

Tariffs actually work. The American System of Hamilton McKinley where production is the primary focus rather than the London system of “skimming “ every process.

You don’t represent Sowell very well. It’s almost like a devious usurpation.

Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
6h

WWII ended the Great Depression.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unskool · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture