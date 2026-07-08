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Ask most Americans who ended the Great Depression and the answer comes back almost automatically. Franklin Roosevelt. Textbooks have repeated it for generations, historians built entire careers reinforcing it, and the legend hardened into something that sounds too obvious to question.

Thomas Sowell questioned it anyway.

The man best positioned to know the truth wasn’t a political opponent digging for ammunition. It was Henry Morgenthau, FDR’s own Treasury Secretary, someone who spent years inside the administration watching the New Deal unfold in real time. His verdict, delivered candidly and later documented by historian Burton Folsom, was blunt. Massive spending, record deficits, and unemployment still sitting at the same level it started at.

If the New Deal worked, why did the man running the money say otherwise?

Unemployment sat at twenty percent in 1939, a full six years after Herbert Hoover left office and years into Roosevelt’s aggressive intervention. That’s not a footnote. That’s the entire depression stretched out roughly twice as long as any economic downturn in American history before it. Sowell didn’t dispute that Roosevelt was popular, or that he was a skilled politician. What he disputed was the idea that political skill and economic competence are the same thing. FDR’s improvisations weren’t guided by any coherent economic theory, Keynesian or otherwise. They were guided by instinct, and instinct proved a poor substitute for understanding how an economy actually recovers.

That distinction matters far beyond a history lesson, and Sowell rarely let it stay in the past. The same reflex that drove the New Deal, the belief that government intervention can outthink millions of individual decisions made in a free market, shows up constantly in modern policy debates. Tariffs and import restrictions are one of its favorite disguises.

Take the argument that government should limit which cars Americans are allowed to buy, Korean models included, in the name of protecting domestic industry. It sounds patriotic on the surface. Sowell’s lifelong argument against that kind of thinking cuts right through the packaging. When government restricts consumer choice to prop up a favored industry, someone pays for that protection, and it’s rarely the industry being protected. It’s the family that now pays more for a car, the buyer stuck with fewer options, and eventually the domestic manufacturers who lose the competitive pressure that made them sharp in the first place.

Isn’t that the exact same mistake dressed up in a different decade?

Roosevelt believed spending could out-plan a market. Modern protectionists believe tariffs can out-plan global competition. Both rest on the same flawed assumption, that a handful of planners in Washington can allocate resources more wisely than millions of buyers and sellers making decisions with their own money on the line. History already ran that experiment once, during the very depression Roosevelt claimed to be solving, and the result was the longest economic downturn the country has ever recorded.

Sowell spent decades as a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution making the same point from different angles. Intervention rarely fails quietly. It fails while being celebrated as compassion, protection, or progress, right up until the bill comes due.

The New Deal took years to unwind its own damage. Tariff walls tend to take just as long, and the people footing the bill are almost never the ones who voted for them to begin with.