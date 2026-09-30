Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
Sep 30

Oh, it’s those pesky facts again.

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Mike Conrad's avatar
Mike Conrad
Sep 30

Cathy Young and Heather MacDonald have done similar deep dives into the facts and came up with *very* similar conclusions. There are so many variables involved, and adjusting for just half of them turns the picture around.

Choice of career is primary among them, along with years spent in a profession, credentials, hours worked, volunteering for difficult tasks, etc etc. But yeah, you won't get women's votes by mentioning any of that.

My sister graduated from Harvard Law School and she says that after a few years in the profession, most of her female classmates had dropped out in favor of easier work, and sometimes no work at all. Then Harvard reports aggregate pay levels by sex and we're all horrified at the inequality.

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