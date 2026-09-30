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Thomas Sowell has been picking apart the gender pay gap narrative since before it became a permanent talking point in every election cycle. Long before think pieces and hashtags turned the wage gap into gospel, Sowell was sitting across from an interviewer, methodically dismantling the entire premise using nothing but data and patience.

The setup is always the same. Somebody pulls raw averages, women earn less than men, case closed, discrimination confirmed.

Sowell wasn’t buying it. His response cut straight to the flaw in the logic. “Almost nowhere in human affairs do you find people evenly represented,” he explained, and raw numbers collected without context tell you almost nothing about why a gap exists.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Sowell pointed out that “if you compare comparable people with respect to age, with respect to education, etc, you get a totally different picture.” Once you control for actual variables, the picture doesn’t just shrink. It flips.

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Sowell went further than just theory. He cited real comparisons. Black families where both husband and wife were college educated were, according to Sowell, earning more than comparable white families with the same education level. Not less. More.

That single data point should have blown up the entire “systemic discrimination” narrative on its own, and yet it never gets mentioned in the places that claim to care most about equity, mostly because it complicates a story that works much better when it stays simple.

So why does the raw wage gap number keep getting recycled every single year?

Because it’s useful. A scary headline number generates outrage, and outrage generates clicks, donations, and votes.

Now for the part that really matters. When it comes to comparing men and women directly, Sowell didn’t just say the gap shrinks. He said in many cases it reverses entirely. “I find, for example, in many cases the women are making more, depending on how you break the data down,” he stated. The entire framing of women as a uniformly underpaid class simply does not survive contact with the actual numbers once you sort by relevant categories, and that alone should have ended the conversation years ago.

The real dividing line isn’t gender at all.

Sowell identified it directly. “The difference with women is between married women and everybody else. That’s the real difference,” he said.

Married women often step back from continuous full-time work to raise children, and that gap in continuous years worked, not some conspiracy of underpayment, is what shows up in the averages. Compare apples to apples, never-married women against never-married men with equivalent experience, and Sowell noted the disparity all but disappears. In some of the academic data he examined, he found the opposite of the popular narrative. Women who had never married were “earning more than the men.”

Once you strip out marital status, years of continuous experience, education level, and field of work, the honest number isn’t some dramatic 20 percent gap. It’s a rounding error, often cited around a single percentage point or less once every relevant factor is accounted for.

That’s not a headline. That’s why nobody wants to publish it.

Government data collected on women who worked continuously from high school into their thirties backs this up further. Sowell pointed out that when researchers looked at that specific group, “they were making slightly more than men of the same description.” Not equal. More.

So ask yourself something. If the wage gap were truly about employers underpaying women simply for being women, why would never-married women and continuously employed women consistently outperform the supposed victims of discrimination in the very same data sets?

The honest answer is that the gap was never really about gender to begin with.

It was about choices, timelines, and years in the workforce, all of which got flattened into a single scary number because the flattened version sells better than the truth, and because an honest headline reading “wage gap mostly explained by marriage and experience” has never won anyone an election. Sowell did the work decades ago using nothing more exotic than actual comparable data, and the numbers he found then are the same ones still sitting there today for anyone willing to look.

Nobody’s looking. That’s the whole scam.

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Tune it at 4:44–8:55 in the video below.