The One Quote on Reparations That Ends the Argument

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Thomas Sowell spent 96 years saying things nobody else in academia had the courage to say.

This is one of them.

“The number of whites who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together.”

Read that again slowly.

Sowell wrote extensively about this in Black Rednecks and White Liberals. At least one million Europeans were enslaved by North African pirates from 1500 to 1800. White slaves were still being sold on auction blocks in Egypt years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed black Americans. There are no movies about it. No school curriculum covers it. No politicians are proposing reparations for their descendants.

Sowell’s point was never to minimize suffering. It was to apply the same intellectual standard to every historical claim regardless of who benefits politically from the answer.

That is what made him dangerous to the established narrative. Not anger. Not ideology. Just a consistent refusal to let one group’s history be treated as more important than another’s simply because it was more convenient.

The reparations debate is heating up again heading into the midterms. Every Democratic candidate in a competitive district is being pressured to take a position. Sowell answered the question definitively decades ago and the answer has never been seriously refuted.

It has just been ignored.

This newsletter applies Sowell’s frameworks to exactly this kind of current debate. That is what paid subscribers get that free subscribers do not.

Subscribe now and help us keep his ideas in circulation on his 96th birthday.

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