~ Watch the video to hear from Thomas Sowell ~

Most conservatives don’t start out that way. Thomas Sowell certainly didn’t.

Through his entire twenties, Sowell considered himself a Marxist, and the reasons weren’t abstract classroom theory. They came from a bus ride. As a young Western Union messenger, he’d travel from the wealth of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue straight into the tenements of Harlem, watching the scenery change from department stores and Carnegie Hall to crumbling apartment buildings in the span of a few miles. Nothing he’d read in school explained that gap. Marx did, or at least seemed to.

So what changes a committed young Marxist’s mind? Not a professor. Not a debate. A summer job.

In 1960, at thirty years old, Sowell took an internship at the U.S. Department of Labor, tasked with studying the effects of minimum wage laws on Puerto Rico’s sugar industry. He’d already spent a year at the University of Chicago by then, including a course under Milton Friedman himself, and walked away still every bit the Marxist he’d been before arriving. Chicago’s famous free market economics hadn’t touched him. Government did.

Here’s what he expected to find. Raise the minimum wage, and workers earn more. Simple. Here’s what the data actually showed. As wages rose industry by industry, employment in those same industries fell. Sowell had stumbled onto the basic economic tradeoff that minimum wage laws don’t just redistribute money, they price some workers out of jobs entirely.

What happened next mattered more than the discovery itself.

Sowell brought his findings to colleagues at the Labor Department, expecting interest, maybe even congratulations for catching something important. Instead, he watched the room go quiet. Nobody wanted to hear it. He later said he could see it in their faces, the unmistakable look of people realizing an inconvenient finding might undermine the very policy their careers were built around defending. No one moved to investigate further. No one wanted to know.

Why would trained professionals turn away from evidence sitting right in front of them?

Because, Sowell came to realize, government agencies protect themselves first. Not the workers the program was designed to help. Not the truth. Their own turf, their own budgets, their own reason for existing. Marxist theory had never accounted for that kind of self-interest operating inside the state itself. It assumed government would act as a neutral, benevolent referee standing above the market’s flaws. Sowell watched that assumption collapse in real time, inside a federal building, among people who had every professional incentive to look away from evidence that complicated their mission.

That single summer didn’t flip a switch overnight. Sowell has been clear that his drift away from the left was gradual, built from years of research and observation that followed rather than a lightning bolt moment. But the internship planted the seed that never stopped growing. If government agencies couldn’t be trusted to honestly evaluate their own programs, what confidence could anyone have in a system that handed government even more control over the economy?

The old concern never went away. Sowell has said his desire to see ordinary people’s lives improve stayed exactly the same from his Marxist twenties through his decades as one of America’s most influential free market thinkers. What changed was his understanding of which institutions actually deliver on that promise.

Markets, he came to argue, force competitors to answer to consumers every single day. Lose customers, lose revenue, adjust or die. Government agencies answer to no equivalent pressure. There’s no rival Department of Labor a frustrated citizen can switch to the way a car buyer switches from one manufacturer to another.

A young man on a bus once thought Marx had the answer to why some neighborhoods thrived while others crumbled. A government paycheck decades later taught him the opposite lesson, that the people claiming to fix those neighborhoods from Washington often had the least incentive of anyone to admit when they were wrong.