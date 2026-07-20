Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Robert Campbell's avatar
Robert Campbell
6h

Thomas Sowell and Milton Friedman are not mentioned in even advanced economic courses in the universities. It is a travesty.

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James Hayes's avatar
James Hayes
6h

Data counts except to those in the government that need the undereducated to vote for them!

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