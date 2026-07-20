Thomas Sowell spent his twenties as a devoted Marxist. He wrote his college thesis on Karl Marx’s Das Kapital. He carried that conviction through the Marines, through Howard University, through Harvard, through Columbia, and even through his first year at the University of Chicago, sitting in Milton Friedman’s own classroom without budging an inch.

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Then the government gave him a summer job, and everything changed.

Sowell described the moment in his own words with striking honesty. “I remained as much of a Marxist as I had been before arriving,” he wrote, reflecting on that first year studying under Friedman, one of the most influential free market economists in American history. Milton Friedman himself couldn’t talk Sowell out of Marxism. It took something else entirely.

If a personal lecture from Milton Friedman couldn’t change Sowell’s mind, what could?

The Summer That Broke His Faith in Government

In 1960, at thirty years old, Sowell took a research position at the U.S. Department of Labor, tasked with analyzing the sugar industry in Puerto Rico. The assignment sounds bureaucratic and forgettable on paper. It turned out to be the single most consequential experience of his intellectual life.

Sowell’s job was to study the effects of the federal minimum wage on the island’s economy. He went in assuming exactly what any committed Marxist would assume, that minimum wage laws protected workers and helped the poor earn a decent living. What he found in the actual employment data told a completely different story. As the minimum wage rose, the number of sugar workers employed fell. Real people were losing real jobs, priced out of the labor market by a law designed to help them.

Sowell didn’t stop at the economics either. He noticed something just as troubling about the people around him inside the government. His colleagues, he observed, cared more about protecting the program itself than protecting the actual workers the program was supposed to serve. That’s the detail Sowell kept returning to for the rest of his career, the discovery that good intentions inside a bureaucracy don’t automatically translate into good outcomes for the people on the receiving end.

The Turning Point He Never Stopped Explaining

Sowell was remarkably direct about how completely that summer reshaped his thinking. He described the experience of seeing government work from the inside, at a professional level, as the moment he started rethinking the entire notion of government as a benevolent force in the economy. From there, in his own words, his adherence to the visions and doctrines of the left began to erode rapidly with the passage of time.

That erosion turned into one of the defining intellectual arguments of Sowell’s career. He spent decades building out the case with hard data, eventually distilling it into a line that has outlived every policy debate it was written for. “The real minimum wage is always zero,” Sowell wrote, explaining that making it illegal to pay a worker less than a certain amount doesn’t make that worker’s labor worth that amount. If it isn’t, that worker simply doesn’t get hired at all.

Here’s the sharp observation Sowell built his entire economic worldview around. He didn’t just conclude that one minimum wage policy in one Puerto Rican industry was flawed. He concluded that centralized economic planning, no matter how well-intentioned, consistently produces worse outcomes than the market mechanisms it claims to improve upon, and that the people who suffer most are usually the very people the policy claimed to protect.

Why the Argument Still Matters Today

Sowell’s conversion story isn’t just biographical trivia. It’s the foundation underneath every argument he’s made against the current wave of democratic socialism now dominating headlines, from Bernie Sanders’s decades-long crusade against economic inequality to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s calls for sweeping wealth redistribution to Zohran Mamdani’s city-owned grocery stores and steep minimum wage hikes in New York City.

The policies have new names and friendlier branding, but the underlying assumption hasn’t changed since 1960. It’s the same assumption Sowell once held himself, that government intervention in markets produces better outcomes than the markets would produce on their own. Sowell spent the rest of his life demonstrating, with data rather than ideology, exactly why that assumption keeps failing the people it claims to help.

That’s what makes Sowell’s critique different from a typical partisan talking point. He isn’t attacking socialism as an outsider who never believed in it. He’s attacking it as someone who genuinely did believe in it, who went looking for evidence that government intervention worked, and found the opposite staring back at him in a stack of employment records from a Puerto Rican sugar industry.

How many of today’s socialist true believers would change course if they spent one summer actually examining what their own preferred policies do to the people on the receiving end, the way Sowell was forced to?