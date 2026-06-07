The Man Who Built His Ideas to Last 96 Years

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Thomas Sowell has spent a career explaining exactly why that is the problem.

“The engineer is judged by the end product: if he builds a building that collapses, he’s ruined. Conversely, if an intellectual who is brilliant has an idea for rearranging society and it ends in disaster, he pays no price at all.”

Think about how perfectly that describes the last fifty years of American policy.

The intellectuals who designed the Great Society welfare programs paid no price when family structures collapsed in the communities they claimed to help. The economists who championed globalization paid no price when manufacturing towns hollowed out across the midwest. The education theorists who dismantled proven teaching methods paid no price when literacy rates dropped. The foreign policy architects who built the Iraq war paid no price when the region destabilized for two decades.

The buildings collapsed. Nobody was ruined.

Sowell identified this dynamic before most of his contemporaries even recognized it as a problem. He called it the vision of the anointed. The belief held by a certain class of thinkers that their good intentions exempt them from accountability for their results.

He built his ideas the way an engineer builds a bridge. With data, with logic, with historical evidence that could be tested against reality. Ninety six years old today and not one of his major arguments has collapsed under scrutiny.

The anointed class has never forgiven him for that.

This newsletter exists to keep his ideas in circulation for the people who understand why accountability for bad thinking actually matters.

Subscribe now and help us celebrate 96 years of ideas built to last.

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