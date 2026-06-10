He says, “Nursing grievances becomes a habit, and it is a habit that takes on no particular racial characteristics. The problem lies in the fact that we do focus on what is responsible for our own lives.”

There are numerous examples of how the process he described occurs across different cultures at different times, but today’s narrative treats this as uniquely occurring in certain communities.

It should be noted that when societies choose to repeat the pattern of blaming others versus changing themselves, there will be consequences that people generally avoid thinking about.

Sowell has illustrated that explanations for poverty and disparate outcomes almost always point to outside causes (i.e., structural racism) while consistently ignoring inside behavioral and cultural patterns.

Studies on family structure, education levels and employment show persistent differences across all demographic groups despite the elimination of legal barriers decades prior to this study.

As mentioned earlier, multicultural policies that were designed to help bridge the gap between disparate groups have been found to create larger gaps due to their reliance on group identity and lack of individual responsibility.

So, what’s the answer? We spell it out below.