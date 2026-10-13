The Debate Over School Choice Isn’t New

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Watch the video above for the full exchange — a classic Firing Line debate from the 1980s that’s aged remarkably well.

The lineup alone tells you something about the strength of the case for privatization: William F. Buckley Jr. hosting and arguing in favor, alongside Nobel laureate Milton Friedman and economist Thomas Sowell, both senior fellows at the Hoover Institution. Opposing them were Albert Shanker, president of the American Federation of Teachers, Paul Starr, a Pulitzer Prize-winning sociologist from Princeton, and Bill Honig, California’s superintendent of public schools.

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The strongest argument from the pro-choice side cuts right to a glaring inconsistency in how public education treats parental authority. Teachers unions had long insisted religion had no place in the classroom because it was something families should handle at home — only to turn around and argue, often in the very same institutions, that sex education absolutely belonged in schools because parents apparently couldn’t be trusted to handle that at home either. You can’t have it both ways. Either the home is where values get transmitted, or the school is responsible for transmitting them. Picking and choosing which values belong where, depending on which values happen to be politically convenient, isn’t principle. It’s selective delegation dressed up as policy.

Why does the argument for keeping families out of the classroom only ever seem to apply to the subjects families might actually want taught their way?

That question sits underneath the entire debate, and nobody on the pro-privatization side let it go unanswered. The deeper case for school choice is about who ultimately gets to decide this: the families footing the cost of raising their kids and living with the outcome, or the institutions and politicians who answer to neither.

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The opposition raised a real concern worth taking seriously: that competition between schools doesn’t guarantee improvement for the students left behind in whichever institutions lose enrollment. If private schools succeed in part because of selective admissions, more motivated families, or stronger peer influence, that advantage might not transfer to new students brought in by a voucher system — meaning the public schools losing those students could end up worse off, not better.

That’s a fair challenge, and it got a direct response: guarantees are incompatible with freedom in the first place. No reform ever arrives with an ironclad guarantee attached — if that standard were applied consistently to every change in human history, nothing would have ever changed at all. The actual answer to “what happens to the students left behind” isn’t a government promise. It’s competitive pressure itself, created the moment schools have to compete for students rather than simply receiving them by default.

If guarantees were really the standard required before trying anything new, what would ever have improved in the first place?

That’s the deeper philosophical divide running underneath this entire exchange. One side wants a system managed and controlled centrally, with risk minimized through top-down planning. The other, including Buckley, Friedman, and Sowell, wants a system where the people actually using it — parents, not politicians — hold the power to decide what their kids are taught and where.

One line from the debate deserves to stand on its own, because it reframes the entire argument correctly: the real divide was never public versus private. It was government control versus the people being served actually having a say. Nobody arguing for privatization was against public institutions existing. The argument was about who controls them — politicians insulated from the consequences of their decisions, or the families whose children actually have to live with the results.

That distinction is still the whole debate, decades later, almost word for word.

Watch the full exchange above for how both sides handled the questions this summary can only sketch.

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