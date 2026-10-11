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Christopher Columbus set sail as a man of explicit religious conviction. His own writings describe his voyage in terms that go well beyond trade routes and spice markets — he wrote of carrying the Christian faith to new lands, and historians have long noted that his motivations were inseparable from the devout Catholicism that shaped nearly every decision of his life. Whatever else gets debated about 1492, the voyage itself was launched by a man operating from genuine religious conviction, not secular ambition alone.

Thomas Sowell rarely wrote about religion directly, but when he did, he pointed at exactly this kind of conviction — and at how thoroughly modern culture has written it out of the story.

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Sowell’s sharpest point concerns slavery, and it connects directly to the civilization Columbus’s voyage helped set in motion. Within Western civilization, Sowell argued, the driving force behind abolition came first from deeply conservative religious activists — the same kind of people who would be dismissed today as “the religious right.”

That’s an uncomfortable detail for a culture that prefers a story where progress flows from secular values pushing against a religious, backward past.

The actual history runs the opposite direction on this particular point, which is exactly why it tends to disappear from the retelling rather than get argued against directly.

Why would a true story about who actually ended slavery get quietly dropped from the history most people learn?

Because crediting religious conviction — the same kind of conviction that sent Columbus across the Atlantic in the first place — with one of history’s genuine moral victories complicates a narrative that needs religion to be an obstacle, not a source of progress. It doesn’t fit, so it gets ignored, which erases it more effectively than open disagreement ever could.

Sowell’s second point goes further, and it reaches directly back to the civilization Columbus’s voyage helped plant in the Western Hemisphere. Modern society, Sowell argued, is living in a free civilization without the faith that actually built it — and without the conviction and dedication that faith once supplied to sustain it. The institutions remain. The belief system that generated the will to build and defend them has largely drained away.

He called the result a cathedral of freedom still standing, built by people with a conviction modern society has mostly abandoned.

What happens to a cathedral once the people maintaining it no longer share the faith it was built on?

It doesn’t collapse immediately. But the civilization Columbus’s voyage helped launch wasn’t built by secular accident — it was built by people operating from the same kind of religious conviction that drove the voyage itself, carried forward through centuries by believers willing to defend what they’d inherited.

Celebrating Columbus Day honestly means reckoning with that thread directly: the Christian faith that sent the ships, the faith that later ended slavery within the civilization those ships helped expand, and the faith Sowell warned is now missing from the structure it built.

How long does a cathedral stand once no one still believes in what it was built for?

Sowell left that question open, as a warning rather than a prediction. Columbus Day is as good a day as any to actually sit with it.

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