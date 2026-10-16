The Buffett-Secretary Line Was Always Political Theater, Not Tax Math

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Obama built one of his most memorable applause lines around a single claim: Warren Buffett’s secretary paid a higher tax rate than Buffett did. It was vivid, it was simple, and it was repeated in a State of the Union address with the secretary herself seated in the gallery. It also wasn’t the honest picture of who actually funds the federal government.

Thomas Sowell’s response cuts straight to the number that gets left out of the story. Most federal tax revenue doesn’t come from secretaries. It comes from the top 10 percent of earners, who pay a share of the total that dwarfs their share of the population.

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The mechanics behind Buffett’s low rate aren’t a loophole. They’re the capital gains tax working exactly as designed. When someone holds a stock option or an investment for a decade and then cashes it out, that gain gets taxed in the single year it’s realized — even though the value built up over ten years of risk, patience, and forgone spending. Tax it like ordinary annual income, and you’re effectively taxing a decade’s worth of gains as if they all happened in twelve months.

Why does the capital gains rate sit lower than the income tax rate in the first place?

Because the money being taxed wasn’t earned in that one year. It was earned, gradually, at risk, over a much longer stretch — and the tax code was built to reflect that, not to hand out a favor to the wealthy.

Sowell’s broader complaint isn’t really about one senator’s tax return or one presidential speech. It’s about the gap between a story built to produce outrage and a set of facts built to produce understanding. The secretary-in-the-gallery image is unforgettable. The actual distribution of the federal tax burden is boring. Only one of them fits into a soundbite.

What happens to a policy debate once the story is more memorable than the math behind it?

The story wins, usually. It did in this case — the “Buffett Rule” became a rallying point without ever quite reckoning with the numbers Sowell kept pointing back to.

His advice, running through this and nearly everything else he’s written on economics, comes down to one instruction: ignore the story, and look at who’s actually writing the checks.

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