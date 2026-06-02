That Time Thomas Sowell Destroyed Joe Biden in 5 Minutes Flat

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It was 1987. Joe Biden was a senator on the Judiciary Committee. Thomas Sowell was testifying in support of Robert Bork’s Supreme Court nomination.

Biden thought he had him.

He spent his entire five minutes trying to get Sowell to contradict himself on school desegregation, affirmative action, literacy tests, and judicial philosophy. He tried to put words in Sowell’s mouth. He tried to summarize Sowell’s positions back to him in ways that made them sound extreme. He tried to get Sowell to admit things Sowell had never said.

It did not work.

When Biden implied Sowell did not believe desegregation was right, Sowell told him flatly that both he and Bork believed desegregation should have happened and should have happened sooner. When Biden tried to get Sowell to say there were not enough qualified black students for Harvard and MIT, Sowell pointed him to the actual research data and told him anyone could look it up. When Biden tried to pin a label on him, Sowell said he did not check his identification tag before he sat down to write.

Biden ran out of time without landing a single punch.

The senator who would later become president spent five minutes trying to outwit a man who grew up in poverty in Harlem with no running water, dropped out of high school, got drafted into the Korean War, and somehow became one of the most decorated economists in American history.

It did not go well for the senator.

Sowell turns 96 on June 30th. He has been doing this to politicians who underestimate him for nearly seven decades. The ideas that made Biden look confused in 1987 are more relevant today than they were then.

This newsletter applies those ideas to what is happening right now. Subscribe and help us celebrate 96 years of Sowell being right while everyone else scrambles to catch up.

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