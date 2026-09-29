Taxpayer dollars fund classrooms designed to produce young people equipped with nothing more than repeated chants, but not the ability to think independently or be prepared to do meaningful work.

As you watch a different campus protest each week spout the same empty rhetoric, it becomes apparent that there is an education system that takes the taxpayers’ money, puts it into a machine and churns out predictable outrage (and more of the same) in place of capable citizens.

Rather than developing independently-minded individuals who are able to find employment based upon their abilities, this model has developed repetitive outrage and then punished anyone who deviates from the established model.

Recently, Sowell’s comments about his observations on X show how compulsory funding provides the framework for the cycle.

The Scripted Nature of Campus Unrest

Sowell has pointed out that the way the crowd roars back the same tired political slogans again and again demonstrates that they have been trained like robots to deliver lines in unison.

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