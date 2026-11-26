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The general understanding of Sowell provides two types of leaders — those who truly know how the world operates and those who only know how to act out politically.

This distinction is especially important today due to the increasing strain on our institutions as they deal with decisions created by individuals whose actions do not result in immediate consequences.

Better Than Theater – Real World Experience

Sowell’s statement carries weight because it eliminates the idea that moving up the political ladder teaches one anything of use when it comes to making judgments.

The majority of our current leaders spend most of their careers in offices, committee rooms, and campaign headquarters where the “currency” used is influence (or power) rather than successful results.

Such environments encourage evasions and shifting of blame, not repairing broken systems and providing value to actual people.

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