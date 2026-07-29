Another reason elites believe the myth of social equality is that Thomas Sowell demonstrates that even people born into the exact same family experience different levels of academic and professional success.

No one believes that the performance difference between siblings is due to structural sabotage.

The grievance industry insists that every measurable inequality in wealth, education, and status among broad segments of society must arise from some unknown form of oppression.

However, Sowell illustrates the obvious absurdity by pointing out a very basic biological and cultural truth; although children are raised in the same home with identical upbringing, there will always exist performance disparities between them.

The mocking writing itself when entire political movements view statistical averages as moral indictment.

Why does the anointed continue to pretend that human variation ceases at the door-step of family?