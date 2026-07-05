That only federal agencies can regulate medical costs has been a claim repeatedly made, but one that falls apart at first glance when you look at incentives and results.

It is interesting to see how quickly outrage develops when elitists continue to push the same failed solutions based on massive amounts of evidence showing that centralization increases costs and reduces quality.

A recent posting of Thomas Sowell’s statement on X points out that many people are still trying to justify why private markets cannot be efficient but that government bureaucracies somehow can be. In doing so, they completely disregard every case of rule and middleman additions

Will bureaucracy eventually solve the problems of supply and demand?