As Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) mandates continue to spread through various levels of business, academia and government, Sowell’s cautions are now even more timely.

The pattern of assertion followed by avoidance of actual data testing established by Sowell years ago continues unabated. Intellectually-driven advocates make broad claims regarding systemically biased societal structures; subsequently, avoid testing the efficacy of their proposed remedies for reducing poverty and/or improving outcomes.

The failure to address evidence creates a disturbing insulation surrounding these policy decisions. If “hiring quotas” or “diversity training programs” lead to employee resentment, decreased quality of hire, and/or reversal of previously achieved progress, the typical response is rarely to examine if there is data supporting a decision to halt said program.

More commonly, the debate shifts to labeling individuals questioning the program’s continued implementation as lacking “moral clarity.” This type of evasion provides immunity to the proponents’ vision of society from accountability while the institution absorbs costly consequences in terms of competence and cohesiveness.

What occurs when multiple segments of society implement programs based upon assertions and/or advocacy as opposed to measurable evidence?