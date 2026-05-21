On June 30th, Thomas Sowell turns 96 years old.

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For more than five decades he said things nobody in mainstream economics wanted to hear.

He was right about all of it.

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Sowell had a gift for cutting through the noise with a single sentence.

He wrote: “The first lesson of economics is scarcity. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.”

Washington never learned that lesson.

And the bill for ignoring it is now showing up in your retirement account.

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He also understood something about human nature that most people will never tell you:

“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”

The people managing your money have been telling you what you want to hear for years.

That the system is stable.

That diversification means safety.

That waiting for more clarity is a reasonable strategy.

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Sowell spent his career documenting the gap between what sounds good and what actually works.

That gap is wide right now.

And for a growing number of Americans — people who read Sowell, who think the way Sowell thinks — the question is no longer whether the system is under pressure.

The question is what to do about it before the window closes.

Some have already found an answer.

There is a detailed breakdown of what they are doing — and why more people are quietly making this move right now.

In honor of his upcoming 96th birthday, we are offering 30% off through June 30th.

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The regret Sowell documented was never acting too soon.

It was always recognizing something early — and waiting too long to do anything about it.

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